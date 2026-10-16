Supply Chain Systems Specialist (SAP & Salesforce) – Pharmaceutical Industry
Posted on October 16, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on October 16, 2026
About this role
Are you experienced with SAP and Salesforce, and do you enjoy solving system-related challenges, testing new functionalities, and improving business processes? In this role, you will be responsible for supporting and optimizing the systems used within the company's international supply chain operations.A major part of your work will involve managing and supporting a Salesforce-based case management system that is connected to SAP. This system is used by internal customer service teams to manage orders, resolve operational issues, and ensure smooth communication throughout the supply chain.You will act as a key point of contact for system-related questions, investigate issues, coordinate solutions, and ensure the systems continue to operate efficiently.
In addition, you will be actively involved in testing new applications, implementing system improvements, and supporting the integration of AI-driven functionalities to improve efficiency and the overall customer experience.This is an ideal opportunity for someone who combines technical system knowledge with a strong understanding of business processes and enjoys translating technical solutions into practical improvements for colleagues.
In addition, you will be actively involved in testing new applications, implementing system improvements, and supporting the integration of AI-driven functionalities to improve efficiency and the overall customer experience.This is an ideal opportunity for someone who combines technical system knowledge with a strong understanding of business processes and enjoys translating technical solutions into practical improvements for colleagues.
- Act as a key point of contact for questions and issues related to Salesforce, SAP, and connected supply chain systems.
- Support internal teams with system functionalities, troubleshooting, and resolving operational issues.
- Investigate system-related problems, identify root causes, and coordinate effective solutions.
- Ensure smooth communication and data exchange between different systems, including ERP and EDI applications.
- Provide guidance and training to internal users on system processes and functionalities.
- Participate in testing new applications, system updates, and enhancements to ensure they meet business requirements.
- Support the implementation and integration of AI-driven functionalities within the case management system.
- Conduct User Acceptance Testing (UAT), document results, and provide feedback on system performance.
- Identify opportunities to improve existing processes through automation and digital solutions.
- Collaborate with technical teams and business stakeholders to translate operational needs into practical system improvements.
- Contribute to supply chain digitalization projects and continuous improvement initiatives.
- Act as a Subject Matter Expert (SME), Business Owner, or Tester for system enhancements and process changes.
- Support the coordination and progress tracking of supply chain projects.
- Maintain and improve process documentation, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and training materials.
- Work closely with departments such as IT, Quality, Compliance, and Supply Chain to ensure successful implementation of system changes.
Requirements
- A bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Approximately 3+ years of relevant experience in supply chain operations, business systems support, or a similar role.
- Experience working with both Salesforce-based case management systems and SAP is essential.
- A good understanding of supply chain processes, preferably including Order-to-Cash (OTC).
- Experience with system troubleshooting, application testing, and process improvements.
- An interest in digital innovation, automation, and AI-driven solutions.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to investigate issues and find practical solutions.
- Excellent communication skills, particularly the ability to explain technical topics to non-technical colleagues.
- A patient, adaptable, and service-oriented personality.
- Comfortable working independently while collaborating with international and cross-functional teams.
- Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
- Previous experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, or another regulated industry.
- Experience with User Acceptance Testing (UAT), business process ownership, or change management.
- Knowledge of EDI integrations and ERP-related business processes.
- Familiarity with Lean, Six Sigma, Agile, or other process improvement methodologies.
- Experience working with digital transformation projects or AI-related applications.
Candidates must hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands and live within reasonable commuting distance from Breda. Applications from candidates who do not meet this criteria will be declined immediately.
Salary
€4700-€4800 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
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