Supply Chain Systems Specialist (SAP & Salesforce) – Pharmaceutical Industry

Act as a key point of contact for questions and issues related to Salesforce, SAP, and connected supply chain systems.

Support internal teams with system functionalities, troubleshooting, and resolving operational issues.

Investigate system-related problems, identify root causes, and coordinate effective solutions.

Ensure smooth communication and data exchange between different systems, including ERP and EDI applications.

Provide guidance and training to internal users on system processes and functionalities.

Participate in testing new applications, system updates, and enhancements to ensure they meet business requirements.

Support the implementation and integration of AI-driven functionalities within the case management system.

Conduct User Acceptance Testing (UAT), document results, and provide feedback on system performance.

Identify opportunities to improve existing processes through automation and digital solutions.

Collaborate with technical teams and business stakeholders to translate operational needs into practical system improvements.

Contribute to supply chain digitalization projects and continuous improvement initiatives.

Act as a Subject Matter Expert (SME), Business Owner, or Tester for system enhancements and process changes.

Support the coordination and progress tracking of supply chain projects.

Maintain and improve process documentation, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and training materials.

Work closely with departments such as IT, Quality, Compliance, and Supply Chain to ensure successful implementation of system changes.

Are you experienced with SAP and Salesforce, and do you enjoy solving system-related challenges, testing new functionalities, and improving business processes? In this role, you will be responsible for supporting and optimizing the systems used within the company's international supply chain operations.A major part of your work will involve managing and supporting a Salesforce-based case management system that is connected to SAP. This system is used by internal customer service teams to manage orders, resolve operational issues, and ensure smooth communication throughout the supply chain.You will act as a key point of contact for system-related questions, investigate issues, coordinate solutions, and ensure the systems continue to operate efficiently.In addition, you will be actively involved into improve efficiency and the overall customer experience.This is an ideal opportunity for someone who combines technical system knowledge with a strong understanding of business processes and enjoys translating technical solutions into practical improvements for colleagues.