Senior Associate Clinical Supply Chain | Pharma Industry

About this role
Our client is looking for a Senior Associate Clinical Supply Chain to manage clinical supply operations, covering Source-to-Pay activities, Supply and Demand planning for a portfolio of products used in global clinical studies. You will be part of the Process Development organization and therefore contribute to product and process development, innovation and fast delivery of their products. Note: This position is a temporary role for 9 months.
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for the inspection, review, and release of all materials that arrive at the site before they go into production > it's important that everything is up to quality standards.
- Create global supply plans using forecasts, MRP data, and SAP.
- Coordinate labeling, packaging, and international shipments with internal teams and contract manufacturers.
- Research the market to choose the best sourcing strategy.
- Solve supply or delivery issues, as well as handle invoice problems.
- Coordinate international shipments.
- Handle ERP and procurement tasks.
- Create trackers and dashboards and manage own documents in data tools.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Life Sciences (or related field like Pharmaceutical industry, Supply Chain, Procurement, etc.) with 2 years of relevant experience, or a Master's degree
- Strong digital and communication skills (Excel, Teams, SharePoint, Smartsheet, Tableau)
- SAP experience is a plus
- Must-haves: detail-oriented, proactive, and a strong communicator
- Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Salary
€4400-€4700 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international characte
