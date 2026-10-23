Regional Procurement Manager – Facilities Management (Temp/9months)

Are you an experienced procurement professional who knows how to turn strategic sourcing into measurable business impact? Would you like to take ownership of a €30–40 million procurement portfolio, influence supplier strategies across Europe, and contribute to sustainability initiatives within a leading international organization?

We are looking for a Regional Procurement Manager – Facilities Management to join a global organization operating in more than 100 markets. In this role, you will combine strategic procurement, commercial negotiations, and stakeholder management to optimize costs, strengthen supplier partnerships, and ensure operational excellence across European locations.

With responsibility for Facilities Management, selected CAPEX investments, and equipment categories, you will have the opportunity to make a tangible impact on business performance. You will work closely with international stakeholders, manage strategic suppliers, and contribute to long-term improvements in procurement efficiency and sustainability.

Ready to take ownership of a substantial European procurement portfolio? We would love to hear from you!

As Regional Procurement Manager – Facilities Management, you will be responsible for developing and executing procurement strategies across operational and commercial sites throughout Europe. Reporting to the EU Technical and Logistics Procurement Manager, you will oversee an annual spend of approximately €30–40 million.

Your focus will be on maximizing value, reducing total cost of ownership, and ensuring reliable service delivery. Beyond commercial performance, you will play an important role in advancing sustainability objectives by integrating responsible sourcing, ethical supply chains, and carbon reduction initiatives into procurement decisions.

You will operate in a dynamic international environment where collaboration, commercial awareness, and the ability to manage complex supplier relationships are essential.

Your key responsibilities include: