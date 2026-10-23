Regional Procurement Manager – Facilities Management (Temp/9months)
About this role
Are you an experienced procurement professional who knows how to turn strategic sourcing into measurable business impact? Would you like to take ownership of a €30–40 million procurement portfolio, influence supplier strategies across Europe, and contribute to sustainability initiatives within a leading international organization?
We are looking for a Regional Procurement Manager – Facilities Management to join a global organization operating in more than 100 markets. In this role, you will combine strategic procurement, commercial negotiations, and stakeholder management to optimize costs, strengthen supplier partnerships, and ensure operational excellence across European locations.
With responsibility for Facilities Management, selected CAPEX investments, and equipment categories, you will have the opportunity to make a tangible impact on business performance. You will work closely with international stakeholders, manage strategic suppliers, and contribute to long-term improvements in procurement efficiency and sustainability.
Ready to take ownership of a substantial European procurement portfolio? We would love to hear from you!
As Regional Procurement Manager – Facilities Management, you will be responsible for developing and executing procurement strategies across operational and commercial sites throughout Europe. Reporting to the EU Technical and Logistics Procurement Manager, you will oversee an annual spend of approximately €30–40 million.
Your focus will be on maximizing value, reducing total cost of ownership, and ensuring reliable service delivery. Beyond commercial performance, you will play an important role in advancing sustainability objectives by integrating responsible sourcing, ethical supply chains, and carbon reduction initiatives into procurement decisions.
You will operate in a dynamic international environment where collaboration, commercial awareness, and the ability to manage complex supplier relationships are essential.
Your key responsibilities include:
- Develop and implement regional sourcing strategies for Facilities Management and selected CAPEX and equipment categories, delivering measurable cost savings and improved commercial performance;
- Manage strategic supplier relationships, negotiate contracts, and proactively mitigate procurement risks to ensure service quality and business continuity;
- Identify opportunities to optimize total cost of ownership, improve procurement processes, and build a sustainable pipeline of cost-saving initiatives;
- Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders across Europe to drive innovation, implement new technologies, and strengthen procurement performance;
- Integrate ESG objectives into sourcing strategies, monitor supplier compliance and performance, and support initiatives focused on carbon reduction and responsible procurement.
Requirements
You are a commercially driven procurement professional who combines strategic thinking with a hands-on approach. You know how to navigate complex international organizations, influence stakeholders, and translate procurement opportunities into tangible results.
We are looking for someone who brings:
- At least 5 years of relevant procurement experience, preferably within Facilities Management, CAPEX, or equipment-related categories, with a proven track record of delivering cost savings and commercial improvements;
- Strong experience in category management, strategic sourcing, supplier selection, contract negotiations, and managing procurement portfolios of €30 million or more;
- Excellent stakeholder management, communication, and project management skills, with the ability to influence international teams and operate effectively in changing environments;
- A solid understanding of procurement risk management, sustainability, ESG principles, and responsible sourcing practices;
- Professional proficiency in English, a proactive and entrepreneurial mindset, and willingness to travel approximately 20–30% within Europe. A Master's degree or MBA is considered an advantage.
Salary
This is an excellent opportunity to take on a high-impact procurement position within an international organization, combining strategic responsibility with the flexibility of a temporary employment contract.
What you can expect:
- A gross monthly salary between €5,000 and €7,500, based on a 40-hour working week, excluding any applicable bonuses or additional allowances;
- A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex, with an assignment running until 31 July 2027, and the possibility of extension;
- A full-time position of 40 hours per week, based in Amsterdam, with a hybrid working arrangement requiring approximately 75% on-site presence;
- An international working environment with significant responsibility, exposure to European procurement operations, and opportunities to collaborate with stakeholders across multiple countries;
- An opportunity to start as soon as possible and make a direct contribution to procurement performance, strategic supplier partnerships, and sustainability initiatives.
Interested in this opportunity? Apply today!
We look forward to receiving your application. Please note that this position is available exclusively through a temporary employment contract and is not open to freelance or self-employed professionals.
What happens next?
Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.