Logistics Assistant Spanish and English in Maasdijk

Logistics Assistant Spanish and English in Maasdijk

Posted on September 6, 2026
Maasdijk
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you speak Spanish and English fluently and are you ready to start your career at an international company in Maasdijk?

For the logistics department of an international company we are looking for a candidate with a high potential who is eager to learn and ambitious.

As a Logistics Assistant you are responsible for:

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  • Registering quantities, sizes and arrivals of stock.
  • Arranging analyses of the products in the laboratories.
  • Coordinating, processing and arranging all the transport services and providing required documents.
  • Coordinating the output of products from the warehouse.
  • Managing daily inventory balance and control inventory.
  • Communicating with suppliers

What do we offer you

  • Salary 2000€ - 2500€ gross based on experience
  • Contract directly with the employer
  • 26 holidays
  • Carreer opportunities

Job Requirements

Requirements for the Logistics Assistant role:

  • You are fluent in Spanish and English
  • You have a Bachelor's degree
  • You have at least 1 or 2 years of relevant work experience (internships will be considered as well.)
  • You have strong communication skills
  • You are ambitious and motivated
  • You are very organized
  • You must have a knowledge of SAP, Microsoft Office and Excel

About the company

The company is successfully growing and has ambitious goals to further expand the market. You will get to work in a challenging environment to develop your skills and there is room for professional growth. The company is active in the domain of Fresh Produce Business.

Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900.

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