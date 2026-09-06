Logistics Assistant Spanish and English in Maasdijk

The company is successfully growing and has ambitious goals to further expand the market. You will get to work in a challenging environment to develop your skills and there is room for professional growth. The company is active in the domain of Fresh Produce Business.



Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900.