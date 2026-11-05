Global Strategic Sourcing Manager – IT (Temp)

7000 - 8000

This is an excellent opportunity to take on a high-impact procurement position within an international organization, combining strategic responsibility with the flexibility of a temporary employment contract.

What you can expect:

A gross monthly salary between €5,000 and €8,000 , based on a 40-hour working week, excluding any applicable bonuses or additional allowances;

, based on a 40-hour working week, excluding any applicable bonuses or additional allowances; A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex , and the possibility of extension;

, and the possibility of extension; A full-time position of 40 hours per week , based in Amsterdam, with a hybrid working arrangement requiring approximately 75% on-site presence;

, based in Amsterdam, with a hybrid working arrangement requiring approximately 75% on-site presence; An international working environment with significant responsibility, exposure to European procurement operations, and opportunities to collaborate with stakeholders across multiple countries;

An opportunity to start as soon as possible and make a direct contribution to procurement performance, strategic supplier partnerships, and sustainability initiatives.

Interested in this opportunity? Apply today!

We look forward to receiving your application. Please note that this position is available exclusively through a temporary employment contract and is not open to freelance or self-employed professionals.

What happens next?

Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.