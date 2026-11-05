Global Strategic Sourcing Manager – IT (Temp)
About this role
Global Strategic Sourcing Manager IT €100M Global Spend
We are partnering with a leading international organisation to recruit a Global Strategic Sourcing Manager IT.
This is a fantastic opportunity for a commercially driven procurement professional to take ownership of a global IT spend portfolio of up to €100M, shaping sourcing strategies across software, SaaS, cloud, infrastructure, cybersecurity and IT services.
We are looking for an experienced strategic sourcing leader with strong IT market knowledge, proven expertise in complex global negotiations and a track record of delivering significant cost savings and commercial value.
If you are passionate about technology procurement, influencing senior stakeholders and driving global sourcing excellence, we'd love to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and lead global IT category strategies across software, SaaS, cloud, infrastructure, cybersecurity and IT services.
- Manage a global IT spend portfolio of up to €100M, driving cost savings, cash improvements and TCO optimization.
- Lead complex, high-value commercial negotiations with global technology suppliers and strategic partners.
- Build strong relationships with senior stakeholders and strategic suppliers, ensuring alignment with business and technology priorities.
- Drive supplier performance, contract compliance, risk management and continuous procurement improvements.
Requirements
- 6+ years of strategic sourcing and procurement experience within IT or technology categories.
- Proven experience managing global technology suppliers and negotiating complex, enterprise-level agreements.
- Strong understanding of software licensing, SaaS, cloud commercial models, infrastructure and IT services.
- Demonstrable track record of delivering significant cost savings, cash improvements and procurement value.
- Excellent commercial, negotiation and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence senior leaders in a complex global environment.
Salary
This is an excellent opportunity to take on a high-impact procurement position within an international organization, combining strategic responsibility with the flexibility of a temporary employment contract.
What you can expect:
- A gross monthly salary between €5,000 and €8,000, based on a 40-hour working week, excluding any applicable bonuses or additional allowances;
- A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex, and the possibility of extension;
- A full-time position of 40 hours per week, based in Amsterdam, with a hybrid working arrangement requiring approximately 75% on-site presence;
- An international working environment with significant responsibility, exposure to European procurement operations, and opportunities to collaborate with stakeholders across multiple countries;
- An opportunity to start as soon as possible and make a direct contribution to procurement performance, strategic supplier partnerships, and sustainability initiatives.
Interested in this opportunity? Apply today!
We look forward to receiving your application. Please note that this position is available exclusively through a temporary employment contract and is not open to freelance or self-employed professionals.
What happens next?
Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.