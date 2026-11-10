Global Strategic Sourcing Manager – IT (Temp)-duplicate
About this role
For an international organization, we are seeking an experienced, autonomous Project Specialist to oversee the transition of approximately 400 applications.
You will lead and coordinate the entire application transition from preparation and migration through to the formal handover to the new Application Management Services (AMS) providers. Furthermore, you will design and implement the future AMS governance model and ensure an operationally ready ITSM organization, encompassing ServiceNow, ITIL processes, SLA/KPI monitoring, and Service Desk readiness.
Working independently, you will collaborate with international IT teams, business stakeholders, and external service providers, while monitoring progress, quality, risks, and contractual commitments.
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead and coordinate the end-to-end transition of approximately 400 applications, ensuring controlled migration and formal operational handover.
- Design and implement the Application Transition Factory, including migration playbooks, governance structures, readiness assessments and stage-gate controls.
- Establish the AMS operating model, including vendor governance, contractual agreements, RACI, SLAs, KPIs and service delivery processes.
- Ensure ITSM and ServiceNow operational readiness, covering Incident, Problem, Change and Request Management, Service Desk processes and operational documentation.
- Manage international stakeholders, IT service providers and business teams, driving service performance, risk mitigation, escalations and continuous improvement.
Requirements
Key Requirements
- Proven experience leading large-scale IT transition projects and application migrations (300+ applications) in complex, international environments.
- Strong expertise in Application Management Services (AMS), IT outsourcing, vendor management and service delivery governance.
- In-depth knowledge of ITIL frameworks, ITSM processes and practical ServiceNow configuration and implementation.
- Demonstrable experience with SLA/KPI management, contract transitions, operational readiness and Service Desk transformation.
- Excellent stakeholder management, communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to independently coordinate global IT teams and multiple service providers.
Salary
This is an excellent opportunity to take on a high-impact procurement position within an international organization, combining strategic responsibility with the flexibility of a temporary employment contract.
What you can expect:
- A gross monthly salary between €5,000 and €7,000, based on a 40-hour working week, excluding any applicable bonuses or additional allowances;
- A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex, and the possibility of extension;
- A position of 32-36 hours per week, based in Amsterdam, with a hybrid working arrangement requiring approximately 75% on-site presence;
- An international working environment with significant responsibility, exposure to European procurement operations, and opportunities to collaborate with stakeholders across multiple countries;
- An opportunity to start as soon as possible and make a direct contribution to procurement performance, strategic supplier partnerships, and sustainability initiatives.
Interested in this opportunity? Apply today!
We look forward to receiving your application. Please note that this position is available exclusively through a temporary employment contract and is not open to freelance or self-employed professionals.
What happens next?
Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.