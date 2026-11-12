Demand & Assortment Planner – Sports Apparel
Posted on November 12, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on November 12, 2026
About this role
In this role, you will be responsible for developing and managing seasonal assortment and demand plans for Men's Training Apparel across the EMEA region. You will connect product strategies with marketplace demand and commercial objectives, ensuring the right assortment decisions are made to optimize revenue, margins, inventory and product performance.You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including Merchandising, Sales, Direct Retail and Supply Chain, using forecasting, data analysis and commercial insights to support strategic decisions.Your responsibilities will include:
- Develop and manage seasonal assortment plans for Men's Training Apparel across EMEA, aligning product strategies with marketplace opportunities and commercial targets.
- Manage assortment planning throughout the seasonal planning cycle, translating product family and channel-level plans into detailed product assortments.
- Own Open-to-Buy and Stock & Sales Plans, using rolling forecasts to optimize revenue, margins, inventory levels and product performance.
- Monitor product lifecycle performance and ensure regional assortment plans align with global product strategies and targets.
- Define and manage product allocations for selected product categories with limited availability.
- Develop and validate short-term and in-season demand forecasts using sales data, inventory information, marketplace insights and statistical analysis.
- Collaborate with Merchandising, Sales, Direct Retail and Supply Chain teams to optimize seasonal planning and marketplace opportunities.
- Analyze commercial and operational data to identify trends, challenge assumptions and provide recommendations to senior stakeholders.
- Lead planning projects independently, defining priorities and coordinating activities across different teams.
- Contribute to a collaborative planning environment by encouraging open communication, transparency and continuous improvement.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, Supply Chain or a related field, with a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience. Equivalent combinations of education and experience may also be considered.
- At least 5 years of directly relevant experience in demand planning, assortment planning, commercial planning or a similar planning function.
- Proven experience developing seasonal assortment, demand, inventory or commercial plans in collaboration with cross-functional teams.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate complex data into clear commercial recommendations.
- Good understanding of product lifecycle management, marketplace segmentation and commercial planning.
- Experience working with forecasting, sell-through analysis, inventory data and financial performance metrics.
- Strong commercial awareness, with the ability to balance revenue, margins, inventory and product performance.
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, including the ability to influence senior stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
- Ability to work independently, manage priorities and lead complex planning projects.
- A proactive, collaborative and adaptable mindset, with the ability to work effectively in a changing environment.
- Currently residing in Hilversum or the surrounding area.
Salary
€4750-€5300 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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