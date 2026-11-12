Demand & Assortment Planner – Sports Apparel

Develop and manage seasonal assortment plans for Men's Training Apparel across EMEA, aligning product strategies with marketplace opportunities and commercial targets.

Manage assortment planning throughout the seasonal planning cycle, translating product family and channel-level plans into detailed product assortments.

Own Open-to-Buy and Stock & Sales Plans, using rolling forecasts to optimize revenue, margins, inventory levels and product performance.

Monitor product lifecycle performance and ensure regional assortment plans align with global product strategies and targets.

Define and manage product allocations for selected product categories with limited availability.

Develop and validate short-term and in-season demand forecasts using sales data, inventory information, marketplace insights and statistical analysis.

Collaborate with Merchandising, Sales, Direct Retail and Supply Chain teams to optimize seasonal planning and marketplace opportunities.

Analyze commercial and operational data to identify trends, challenge assumptions and provide recommendations to senior stakeholders.

Lead planning projects independently, defining priorities and coordinating activities across different teams.

Contribute to a collaborative planning environment by encouraging open communication, transparency and continuous improvement.

In this role, you will be responsible for developing and managing seasonal assortment and demand plans for Men's Training Apparel across the EMEA region. You will connect product strategies with marketplace demand and commercial objectives, ensuring the right assortment decisions are made to optimize revenue, margins, inventory and product performance.You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including Merchandising, Sales, Direct Retail and Supply Chain, using forecasting, data analysis and commercial insights to support strategic decisions.