Buyer – Dutch & English
About this role
Our client is a global outsourcing provider of integrated supply chain services associated with maintenance, repair and overhaul activities in large manufacturing facilities. They partner with leading multinational organisations, providing expert on-site solutions and fostering strong relationships with both clients and suppliers through effective communication and exceptional service.
Currently, they are looking for an experienced Buyer to join their client’s team in Emmen, Netherlands.
In this role, the successful candidate will be responsible for sourcing and procuring engineering, facility, and manufacturing spare parts and services, negotiating optimal commercial terms, and driving cost reduction initiatives in a customer-facing, fast-paced environment.
Job Profile for Buyer
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Maintain daily communication with site engineers to support operational needs
- Source and procure indirect materials in line with customer requirements
- Process purchase orders, track open orders, and ensure timely sourcing and delivery
- Conduct telephone and email communication to build and maintain relationships with manufacturers and suppliers
- Coordinate with the accounting department and site managers regarding orders, documentation, and payments
- Collaborate daily with colleagues from international branches
- Work with the SXe purchasing and accounting system
Candidate Profile for Buyer
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Secondary or university education
- 2+ years of experience in purchasing in an Engineering environment
- Proficiency using MS Office and ERP systems i.e. SXe
- Strong organisational skills and the ability to multitask, work to deadlines and work under pressure
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Excellent interpersonal skills and telephone manner
- Flexible approach to all areas of the role
- Excellent people skills with a focus on building and strengthening the client relationship
- A strong focus on continuous improvement and attention to detail
- Strong problem-solving and creative skills, and the ability to exercise sound judgment and make decisions based on accurate and timely analysis
- High level of integrity and dependability with a strong sense of urgency and results-oriented approach
What Our Client Offers
- Attractive compensation package
- 25 days of annual leave
- Opportunity to work in a global speciality materials company with a strong industrial footprint in Europe
- Work in a dynamic, hands-on environment with opportunities for professional growth and development within the supply chain and procurement
- Join a collaborative and experienced team in a stable manufacturing setting, focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence