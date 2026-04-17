Buyer – Dutch & English

Our client is a global outsourcing provider of integrated supply chain services associated with maintenance, repair and overhaul activities in large manufacturing facilities. They partner with leading multinational organisations, providing expert on-site solutions and fostering strong relationships with both clients and suppliers through effective communication and exceptional service.

Currently, they are looking for an experienced Buyer to join their client’s team in Emmen, Netherlands.

In this role, the successful candidate will be responsible for sourcing and procuring engineering, facility, and manufacturing spare parts and services, negotiating optimal commercial terms, and driving cost reduction initiatives in a customer-facing, fast-paced environment.

Job Profile for Buyer

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Maintain daily communication with site engineers to support operational needs

Source and procure indirect materials in line with customer requirements

Process purchase orders, track open orders, and ensure timely sourcing and delivery

Conduct telephone and email communication to build and maintain relationships with manufacturers and suppliers

Coordinate with the accounting department and site managers regarding orders, documentation, and payments

Collaborate daily with colleagues from international branches

Work with the SXe purchasing and accounting system

Candidate Profile for Buyer

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Secondary or university education

2+ years of experience in purchasing in an Engineering environment

Proficiency using MS Office and ERP systems i.e. SXe

Strong organisational skills and the ability to multitask, work to deadlines and work under pressure

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Excellent interpersonal skills and telephone manner

Flexible approach to all areas of the role

Excellent people skills with a focus on building and strengthening the client relationship

A strong focus on continuous improvement and attention to detail

Strong problem-solving and creative skills, and the ability to exercise sound judgment and make decisions based on accurate and timely analysis

High level of integrity and dependability with a strong sense of urgency and results-oriented approach

What Our Client Offers