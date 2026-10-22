Assortment Planner | Temporary

Developing and influencing seasonal assortment plans, including revenue, margin, product receipts, and inventory targets.

Using statistical forecasting, sales data, market trends, and consumer insights to improve forecast accuracy and support data-driven decisions.

Developing product strategies that support brand objectives, financial targets, and marketplace needs.

Monitoring in-season sales, forecasts, and inventory performance to identify risks and opportunities, develop action plans, and drive follow-up where needed.

Managing inventory health across product categories and marketplaces to optimize product availability and overall business performance.

Analyzing product performance and identifying opportunities to improve sales, profitability, and inventory efficiency.

Supporting pricing, trading, and product allocation decisions based on sales performance, consumer demand, and marketplace insights.

Working with Merchandising teams to optimize product assortments in line with business priorities and marketplace strategies.

Presenting assortment plans and data-driven recommendations to cross-functional stakeholders and leadership teams.

Leading projects independently, prioritizing deliverables, and ensuring timely communication and collaboration across teams.

Our client is a leading global sports brand looking for a Senior Assortment Planner to join its Planning team. In this role, you will develop and optimize seasonal assortment plans to meet consumer demand, support business growth, and achieve financial targets across multiple marketplaces and sales channels.You will work closely with Merchandising, Finance, Marketplace Planning, Business Planning, and Supply & Inventory Management teams to ensure effective product, demand, and inventory planning.Your responsibilities will include: