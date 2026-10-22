Assortment Planner | Temporary
Posted on October 22, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on October 22, 2026
About this role
Our client is a leading global sports brand looking for a Senior Assortment Planner to join its Planning team. In this role, you will develop and optimize seasonal assortment plans to meet consumer demand, support business growth, and achieve financial targets across multiple marketplaces and sales channels.
You will work closely with Merchandising, Finance, Marketplace Planning, Business Planning, and Supply & Inventory Management teams to ensure effective product, demand, and inventory planning.Your responsibilities will include:
You will work closely with Merchandising, Finance, Marketplace Planning, Business Planning, and Supply & Inventory Management teams to ensure effective product, demand, and inventory planning.Your responsibilities will include:
- Developing and influencing seasonal assortment plans, including revenue, margin, product receipts, and inventory targets.
- Using statistical forecasting, sales data, market trends, and consumer insights to improve forecast accuracy and support data-driven decisions.
- Developing product strategies that support brand objectives, financial targets, and marketplace needs.
- Monitoring in-season sales, forecasts, and inventory performance to identify risks and opportunities, develop action plans, and drive follow-up where needed.
- Managing inventory health across product categories and marketplaces to optimize product availability and overall business performance.
- Analyzing product performance and identifying opportunities to improve sales, profitability, and inventory efficiency.
- Supporting pricing, trading, and product allocation decisions based on sales performance, consumer demand, and marketplace insights.
- Working with Merchandising teams to optimize product assortments in line with business priorities and marketplace strategies.
- Presenting assortment plans and data-driven recommendations to cross-functional stakeholders and leadership teams.
- Leading projects independently, prioritizing deliverables, and ensuring timely communication and collaboration across teams.
Requirements
- At least 5 years of direct experience in assortment planning, demand planning, merchandise planning or inventory planning.
- Strong understanding of financial planning, product performance, inventory management, and seasonal assortment planning.
- Experience with forecasting, sales analysis, and data-driven planning techniques.
- Ability to analyze complex data, identify business risks and opportunities, and translate findings into actionable recommendations.
- Strong commercial awareness and the ability to assess product potential, consumer demand, and marketplace performance.
- Experience working with cross-functional teams and influencing stakeholders through clear, data-driven communication.
- Strong problem-solving skills, strategic thinking, and the ability to work independently.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities while delivering high-quality results.
- A proactive mindset, with an interest in continuous improvement, data science, and new planning methods.
- Ability to embrace change, value different perspectives, promote clarity and accountability, and take a strategic, end-to-end approach to planning.
- Currently residing in Hilversum or the surrounding area.
Salary
€4750-€4750 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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