Vacancy | Account & Order Management – After Sales | Danish, Dutch & English | Utrecht area

Vacancy | Account & Order Management – After Sales | Danish, Dutch & English | Utrecht area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Houten
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For an international, energetic company in the Utrecht area, we are looking for an Account & Order Manager for the after-sales process for long-term employment. Do you have previous experience in an inside sales role or order management? Are you looking for a responsible job, where your input is valued and where you can exceed yourself? Then this is the perfect option for you!

Your responsibilities in this position:

  • You are the main and most important point of contact for Danish business customers;
  • You are in full charge of the order process: from offer to billing;
  • You are challenged to think ahead and outside the box;
  • You need to switch quickly between different tasks, your team relies on you.

What do we offer you

What we offer:

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  • Salary between €2500 - €3000 based on experience;
  • 13th month salary;
  • 25 paid holidays;
  • Travel expenses covered up to 100km/day;
  • Freedom and responsibility;
  • Free sport facility on the job & gym membership.

Job Requirements

What are we looking for:

  • Previous experience in a similar position;
  • Fluent Danish and English (and by preference also Dutch) both written and oral;
  • Good knowledge of MS Office (Excel, Outlook);
  • Knowledge of ERP-systems;
  • Logical and numerical thinker;
  • Hard and enthusiastic worker;
  • Positive and energetic personality.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Danish and English, Dutch is a plus. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

An international client in the lifestyle industry.

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