Product Manager – Traffic Data (TEMP/5 months)
About this role
For a leading European e-commerce platform with millions of daily visitors, we are looking for an Interim Product Manager to lead the Traffic Data team. This team is responsible for driving over 50% of all platform visits and plays a key role in ensuring that paid marketing budgets are spent effectively across channels such as Search Engine Advertising (SEA), Affiliate, Social and Emerging Platforms, covering both performance and digital brand advertising.
In this role, you take ownership of the product strategy for traffic data across paid channels. You operate at the intersection of technology, data and marketing, working closely with backend engineers, data scientists, analysts and marketing stakeholders. The focus lies on building scalable, automated and data-driven solutions that maximize marketing efficiency and return on investment.
What you will be doing
- Owning and shaping the product vision and roadmap for traffic data across paid marketing channels;
- Translating complex and ambiguous stakeholder needs into scalable product solutions;
- Designing and leading the development of product feed integrations with existing and new marketing channels;
- Integrating first-party data to enable advanced targeting capabilities, while ensuring privacy and compliance;
- Building scalable infrastructure for real-time feed management and end-to-end campaign automation;
- Creating focus and alignment within the team by driving outcome-based priorities.
The team
You will be part of a Traffic Product group within a large-scale digital marketing and advertising domain. The team mainly consists of backend engineers, supported by a product analyst, and works closely with marketing and data stakeholders across the organization.
Requirements
- 3–5+ years of experience in Product Management;
- Experience working with backend engineering teams;
- Preferably experience within performance marketing, digital advertising or marketing technology;
- A strong product-led mindset with autonomy and a bias for action;
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a data-driven approach;
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to influence without formal authority;
- Someone who can quickly build trust and bring clarity in complex, cross-functional environments.
Salary
- Start date: As soon as possible;
- End date: 1 July (extension possible);
- Hours: 40 hours per week preferred (36–32 hours negotiable);
- Salary indication: €7,000 gross per month based on 40 hours;
- Location: Utrecht (head office).
What's next?
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.