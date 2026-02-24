Product Manager – Traffic Data (TEMP/5 months)

For a leading European e-commerce platform with millions of daily visitors, we are looking for an Interim Product Manager to lead the Traffic Data team. This team is responsible for driving over 50% of all platform visits and plays a key role in ensuring that paid marketing budgets are spent effectively across channels such as Search Engine Advertising (SEA), Affiliate, Social and Emerging Platforms, covering both performance and digital brand advertising.

In this role, you take ownership of the product strategy for traffic data across paid channels. You operate at the intersection of technology, data and marketing, working closely with backend engineers, data scientists, analysts and marketing stakeholders. The focus lies on building scalable, automated and data-driven solutions that maximize marketing efficiency and return on investment.

What you will be doing

Owning and shaping the product vision and roadmap for traffic data across paid marketing channels;

Translating complex and ambiguous stakeholder needs into scalable product solutions;

Designing and leading the development of product feed integrations with existing and new marketing channels;

Integrating first-party data to enable advanced targeting capabilities, while ensuring privacy and compliance;

Building scalable infrastructure for real-time feed management and end-to-end campaign automation;

Creating focus and alignment within the team by driving outcome-based priorities.

The team

You will be part of a Traffic Product group within a large-scale digital marketing and advertising domain. The team mainly consists of backend engineers, supported by a product analyst, and works closely with marketing and data stakeholders across the organization.