Procurement Advisor Public Sector – Dutch
About this role
Our client is a public organisation operating at the heart of one of the Netherlands’ most water-sensitive regions, playing a key role in safeguarding communities, infrastructure and the environment against the growing impact of climate change. They are looking for an experienced Procurement Advisor Public Sector to strengthen their team in the Zeeland region.
As a Procurement Advisor, you will support public sector organisations with a wide range of procurement and tendering activities. You will operate independently or as part of a project team, working on assignments that vary in scope, complexity and sector. You will play a key role in ensuring that procurement processes are compliant, efficient and aligned with organisational objectives, while also contributing to the further professionalisation of procurement practices.
Please note: The salary of €4,628 - €6,373 GPM is based on 36 hours per week.
Job Profile for Procurement Advisor Public Sector
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Ensure that all goods and services required by the organisation are procured correctly, in line with principles of legality, efficiency and sustainability
- Advise and guide colleagues at the right moments throughout procurement processes
- Contribute to and execute European tender procedures as well as other (including innovative) procurement approaches
- Focus on budgets and alignment of technical and legal aspects of procurement processes
- Monitor ongoing procurement projects and adjust where necessary
- Identify opportunities to improve, simplify or innovate procurement policy
- Track relevant market developments and changes in legislation and regulations
- Keep the organisation up-to-date and advise on the appropriate procurement strategy
Candidate Profile for Procurement Advisor Public Sector
- Must be fluent in Dutch, both written and spoken. Knowledge of English is an advantage
- Relevant HBO (Bachelor’s) degree, for example, in (Technical) Business Administration, Facility Management or International Business and Management
- NEVI 2 diploma, or willingness to obtain it
- At least 3 years of relevant work experience, with a strong understanding of organisational dynamics
- Experience in public procurement with knowledge of complex and large-scale European tenders
- Strong focus on advising and guiding colleagues, with a proactive and collaborative approach
- Ability to motivate and engage stakeholders through knowledge, enthusiasm and a goal-oriented mindset
What Our Client Offers
- Initial one-year contract with a possibility to move to a permanent agreement
- Individual Choice Budget (21% of the gross salary), which can be used for additional leave or paid out as extra income
- Personal basic budget of €6,000 per five years, to support wellbeing and career growth
- Minimum of 21 annual leave days
- Solid pension plan and travel reimbursement
- Travel allowance of €0.23 per kilometre
- Office location with good public transport accessibility
- Pool cars available for business-related travel
- Partial gym reimbursement
- Full set of equipment provided, including laptop, tablet and mobile phone
- Flexible working hours and hybrid working options