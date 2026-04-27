Procurement Advisor Public Sector – Dutch

Our client is a public organisation operating at the heart of one of the Netherlands’ most water-sensitive regions, playing a key role in safeguarding communities, infrastructure and the environment against the growing impact of climate change. They are looking for an experienced Procurement Advisor Public Sector to strengthen their team in the Zeeland region.

As a Procurement Advisor, you will support public sector organisations with a wide range of procurement and tendering activities. You will operate independently or as part of a project team, working on assignments that vary in scope, complexity and sector. You will play a key role in ensuring that procurement processes are compliant, efficient and aligned with organisational objectives, while also contributing to the further professionalisation of procurement practices.

Please note: The salary of €4,628 - €6,373 GPM is based on 36 hours per week.

Job Profile for Procurement Advisor Public Sector

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Ensure that all goods and services required by the organisation are procured correctly, in line with principles of legality, efficiency and sustainability

Advise and guide colleagues at the right moments throughout procurement processes

Contribute to and execute European tender procedures as well as other (including innovative) procurement approaches

Focus on budgets and alignment of technical and legal aspects of procurement processes

Monitor ongoing procurement projects and adjust where necessary

Identify opportunities to improve, simplify or innovate procurement policy

Track relevant market developments and changes in legislation and regulations

Keep the organisation up-to-date and advise on the appropriate procurement strategy

Candidate Profile for Procurement Advisor Public Sector

Must be fluent in Dutch, both written and spoken. Knowledge of English is an advantage

Relevant HBO (Bachelor’s) degree, for example, in (Technical) Business Administration, Facility Management or International Business and Management

NEVI 2 diploma, or willingness to obtain it

At least 3 years of relevant work experience, with a strong understanding of organisational dynamics

Experience in public procurement with knowledge of complex and large-scale European tenders

Strong focus on advising and guiding colleagues, with a proactive and collaborative approach

Ability to motivate and engage stakeholders through knowledge, enthusiasm and a goal-oriented mindset

What Our Client Offers