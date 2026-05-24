Poultry Trader | English

Poultry Trader | English

Posted on May 24, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on May 24, 2026

About this role

Our client is one of the UK's best-established meat import-export companies, with nearly 40 years of trading history. Headquartered near London, they supply poultry, beef, fish, and dim sum products sourced from China, Thailand, and Brazil to food manufacturers across Europe. They recently opened a Rotterdam office and they are looking for an experienced Trader to support the Poultry business.
Main responsibilities:

  • Build and develop a poultry trading book across Europe, focusing on food manufacturers, processors, and ready-meal producers
  • Bring an existing book of business and generate a minimum of €500,000 in annual gross profit
  • Manage the full trading cycle: sourcing, quoting, negotiating, closing, and account management
  • Work with the UK supply team and supplier partners in China, Thailand, and Brazil
  • Represent the company at trade events and customer visits across Europe

Your profile:

  • Proven track record as a poultry or meat trader with an established European customer book

  • Experience selling to food manufacturers — sandwich makers, ready-meal producers, pizza factories, or similar

  • Strong grasp of import-export deal structures and how to articulate the value of your book

  • Professional fluency in English

  • Entrepreneurial, target-driven, with strong communication skills

What's in it for you?

  • Competitive salary and commission structure

  • Car allowance

  • A strategic, high-autonomy role at the start of a major European expansion

  • Genuine long-term earning potential

  • 25 holiday days

Sounds interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me directly for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com
Please note that we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands without time limitation.

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

The post Poultry Trader | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

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