Poultry Trader | English

Our client is one of the UK's best-established meat import-export companies, with nearly 40 years of trading history. Headquartered near London, they supply poultry, beef, fish, and dim sum products sourced from China, Thailand, and Brazil to food manufacturers across Europe. They recently opened a Rotterdam office and they are looking for an experienced Trader to support the Poultry business.

Main responsibilities:

Build and develop a poultry trading book across Europe, focusing on food manufacturers, processors, and ready-meal producers

Bring an existing book of business and generate a minimum of €500,000 in annual gross profit

Manage the full trading cycle: sourcing, quoting, negotiating, closing, and account management

Work with the UK supply team and supplier partners in China, Thailand, and Brazil

Represent the company at trade events and customer visits across Europe

Your profile:

Proven track record as a poultry or meat trader with an established European customer book

Experience selling to food manufacturers — sandwich makers, ready-meal producers, pizza factories, or similar

Strong grasp of import-export deal structures and how to articulate the value of your book

Professional fluency in English

Entrepreneurial, target-driven, with strong communication skills

What's in it for you?

Competitive salary and commission structure

Car allowance

A strategic, high-autonomy role at the start of a major European expansion

Genuine long-term earning potential

25 holiday days

Sounds interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me directly for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands without time limitation.

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

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