Poultry Trader | English
About this role
Our client is one of the UK's best-established meat import-export companies, with nearly 40 years of trading history. Headquartered near London, they supply poultry, beef, fish, and dim sum products sourced from China, Thailand, and Brazil to food manufacturers across Europe. They recently opened a Rotterdam office and they are looking for an experienced Trader to support the Poultry business.
Main responsibilities:
- Build and develop a poultry trading book across Europe, focusing on food manufacturers, processors, and ready-meal producers
- Bring an existing book of business and generate a minimum of €500,000 in annual gross profit
- Manage the full trading cycle: sourcing, quoting, negotiating, closing, and account management
- Work with the UK supply team and supplier partners in China, Thailand, and Brazil
- Represent the company at trade events and customer visits across Europe
Your profile:
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Proven track record as a poultry or meat trader with an established European customer book
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Experience selling to food manufacturers — sandwich makers, ready-meal producers, pizza factories, or similar
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Strong grasp of import-export deal structures and how to articulate the value of your book
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Professional fluency in English
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Entrepreneurial, target-driven, with strong communication skills
What's in it for you?
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Competitive salary and commission structure
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Car allowance
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A strategic, high-autonomy role at the start of a major European expansion
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Genuine long-term earning potential
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25 holiday days
Sounds interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me directly for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com
Please note that we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands without time limitation.
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