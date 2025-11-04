Medical Device Consultant (Field Sales) – German & English

Our client is a leading European provider of orthodontic products and technologies, combining engineering excellence with decades of industry expertise. With operations worldwide, the company is recognised for delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that support dental professionals around the globe.

Currently, they are looking for a confident Medical Device Consultant (Field Sales) to join their team and expand the business in Austria.

Job Profile for Medical Device Consultant (Field Sales)

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Provide comprehensive customer consulting, from quotation preparation to order placement for the company's products

Manage key accounts in the assigned sales territory

Generate new customer contacts and the expansion of the sales market

Monitor market trends, including pricing, technological advancements, and competitor developments in Germany and Austria

Plan joint sales visits in collaboration with the Key Account Manager for Digital Products

Support company representation at trade fairs and training events

Visit customers and advise on products from the traditional orthodontics sector

Conduct independent functional testing of 3D printers at customer sites

Troubleshoot 3D printers in cooperation with the Key Account Manager for Digital Products and the internal sales team

Coordinate travel plans with the sales manager for key customer visits

Document customer interactions and activities in the CRM system

Manage customer correspondence via email and act as the primary telephone contact for inquiries

Candidate Profile for Medical Device Consultant (Field Sales)

Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken

Dental background with (preferably) strong knowledge of orthodontics, complemented by a demonstrated interest in 3D printing and digital technologies

Sales experience is desirable

Strong teamwork skills and a highly service-oriented mindset

Organisational talent and quick comprehension of new situations

Willingness to travel extensively within Austria and to some extent within Germany

What Our Client Offers