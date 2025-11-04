Medical Device Consultant (Field Sales) – German & English
Posted on November 4, 2025
Limburg
English, German
40
About this role
Our client is a leading European provider of orthodontic products and technologies, combining engineering excellence with decades of industry expertise. With operations worldwide, the company is recognised for delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that support dental professionals around the globe.
Currently, they are looking for a confident Medical Device Consultant (Field Sales) to join their team and expand the business in Austria.
Job Profile for Medical Device Consultant (Field Sales)
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Provide comprehensive customer consulting, from quotation preparation to order placement for the company's products
- Manage key accounts in the assigned sales territory
- Generate new customer contacts and the expansion of the sales market
- Monitor market trends, including pricing, technological advancements, and competitor developments in Germany and Austria
- Plan joint sales visits in collaboration with the Key Account Manager for Digital Products
- Support company representation at trade fairs and training events
- Visit customers and advise on products from the traditional orthodontics sector
- Conduct independent functional testing of 3D printers at customer sites
- Troubleshoot 3D printers in cooperation with the Key Account Manager for Digital Products and the internal sales team
- Coordinate travel plans with the sales manager for key customer visits
- Document customer interactions and activities in the CRM system
- Manage customer correspondence via email and act as the primary telephone contact for inquiries
Candidate Profile for Medical Device Consultant (Field Sales)
- Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken
- Dental background with (preferably) strong knowledge of orthodontics, complemented by a demonstrated interest in 3D printing and digital technologies
- Sales experience is desirable
- Strong teamwork skills and a highly service-oriented mindset
- Organisational talent and quick comprehension of new situations
- Willingness to travel extensively within Austria and to some extent within Germany
What Our Client Offers
- Total remuneration: €58,000 gross per annum, including 14 salaries and 12 guaranteed bonuses
- Lease car and a fuel card
- 25 holidays per annum
- Up to €400 reimbursement for monthly business-related expenses (e.g. meals)
- Opportunity to build a long-term career in a globally recognised leader in the field
- Chance to collaborate with international teams
- Contribute to the company’s global growth and expansion initiatives
