Marketing Manager – New Format Innovation Baby Nutrition (Temporary)
About this role
Join a global leader in infant nutrition and shape the future of format innovation. Looking for a 6-month role as Marketing Manager New Formats Innovation? This is your opportunity.
You will lead the development and launch of new format innovations, translating consumer insights into strong value propositions and scalable solutions. Working cross-functionally with R&I, Operations, Sustainability, and Design, you ensure high-quality, on-time delivery. In close collaboration with local markets, you drive impactful global-to-local execution.
Ready to connect strategy, innovation, and execution in a global role? Apply now.
In this role will play a key role in leading the and overseeing implementation plans for global product launches. Collaboration with cross-functional teams is essential to deliver projects on time and within scope.
Responsibilities:
- Lead the marketing and business strategy for format innovations to drive category growth;
- Define, validate, and deliver strong consumer and brand value propositions;
- Build robust, data-driven business cases in collaboration with Finance and local teams;
- Drive cross-functional execution of all marketing activities, ensuring quality, timing, and budget alignment;
- Translate consumer insights and pilot learnings into scalable innovations that strengthen brand equity and support successful market launches.
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Requirements
The ideal candidate has/ is:
- 10+ years of experience in marketing and innovation, preferably in early life nutrition or FMCG;
- Proven track record in launching innovations, especially new formats, at global or regional level;
- Strong strategic thinking with the ability to connect consumer insights, brand, and business impact;
- Analytical mindset with experience in building business cases and using data to drive decisions;
- Strong communication skills and fluency in English (additional languages are a plus).
Salary
We can offer you a temaporary contract for 6 months. Salary will be around €10.000,- gross a month on fulltime base (40 hours).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.