Marketing Manager – New Format Innovation Baby Nutrition (Temporary)

Join a global leader in infant nutrition and shape the future of format innovation. Looking for a 6-month role as Marketing Manager New Formats Innovation? This is your opportunity.

You will lead the development and launch of new format innovations, translating consumer insights into strong value propositions and scalable solutions. Working cross-functionally with R&I, Operations, Sustainability, and Design, you ensure high-quality, on-time delivery. In close collaboration with local markets, you drive impactful global-to-local execution.

Ready to connect strategy, innovation, and execution in a global role? Apply now.

In this role will play a key role in leading the and overseeing implementation plans for global product launches. Collaboration with cross-functional teams is essential to deliver projects on time and within scope.

Responsibilities: