We are looking for an experienced Marketing Project administrator to support global in-store communication projects across Retail, Wholesale and Travel Retail for a well-known cosmetics brand. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring the smooth coordination and execution of projects, while managing incoming requests related to POS materials and keeping day-to-day operations running efficiently.

You will coordinate multiple projects simultaneously, working closely with internal teams, agencies, suppliers and external partners. From monitoring timelines, pricing, translations and approvals to handling administrative tasks, creating PO numbers and resolving operational issues, you will ensure all stakeholders stay aligned and projects are delivered on time.

Do you have experience in project coordination, retail marketing or campaign operations and do you love admin? Are you available for at least 32 hours per week, from 1 December 2026 until 31 March 2027? Then we would love to hear from you!

Your main tasks and responsibilities are to: