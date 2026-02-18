Director of Business Development – New Business (Events)

Amsterdam
Permanent
About this role

We are looking for a Director of Business Development to drive new business growth within the events and exhibitions sector. You will identify and convert high-value opportunities, build strong relationships within the corporate market, and collaborate closely with sales, creative, and marketing teams to deliver impactful solutions.

This global experience agency creates events, brand activation, and exhibition concepts that help brands grow. Innovation, creativity, and sustainable practices are at the heart of their work, delivering memorable experiences that connect people with brands.

Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Identify, target, and convert high-potential prospects;
  • Build and manage a strong sales pipeline through to preferred supplier status;
  • Develop and deliver compelling pitches and proposals with the creative team;
  • Represent the company at industry events and maintain relationships with key decision-makers;
  • Partner with marketing to strengthen market presence and brand consistency;
  • Ensure a smooth handover to account management for optimal client satisfaction;
  • Monitor sales performance and achieve revenue and profitability goals;
  • Apply a consultative sales approach to provide strategic client insights;
  • Spot trends and opportunities for innovation and operational improvements;
  • Contribute to sustainability initiatives across all business activities.

Requirements

Who are we looking for?

  • 5+ years’ senior sales or business development experience in events or exhibitions;
  • Strong relationship-building skills within corporate environments;
  • International market experience and willingness to travel;
  • Proven track record of exceeding sales targets;
  • Self-starter with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced setting;
  • Excellent communication, leadership, and analytical skills;
  • Comfortable leveraging digital tools for business development.

Salary

5000 - 6000
  • Competitive salary ranging from €5500 - €6500 gross monthly - with performance-based incentives;
  • Global exposure and the opportunity to work with leading international brands;
  • A creative, collaborative, and supportive team environment;
  • Professional development opportunities and room to shape your own growth path;
  • Flexible working options and a culture that values innovation and initiative;
  • A chance to contribute to meaningful sustainability goals within a forward-thinking organisation.

