Director of Business Development – New Business (Events)

We are looking for a Director of Business Development to drive new business growth within the events and exhibitions sector. You will identify and convert high-value opportunities, build strong relationships within the corporate market, and collaborate closely with sales, creative, and marketing teams to deliver impactful solutions.

This global experience agency creates events, brand activation, and exhibition concepts that help brands grow. Innovation, creativity, and sustainable practices are at the heart of their work, delivering memorable experiences that connect people with brands.

Your responsibilities include but are not limited to: