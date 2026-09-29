Business Development Representative – Enterprise AI | C2 German
Posted on September 29, 2026
Amsterdam
German
Posted on September 29, 2026
About this role
Would you like to build a career in enterprise sales while working with AI technology that addresses real business challenges?As a Business Development Representative, you will help grow the company’s presence in the German market. Based in Amsterdam, you will connect with potential customers, explore their needs and develop opportunities alongside the founders and technical specialists.Initially, your focus will be on opening conversations, qualifying leads and arranging meetings. You will follow up on contacts from industry events and proactively identify new prospects. As your knowledge and confidence grow, you will take greater ownership of customer conversations and progress towards independently closing deals.You will speak with decision-makers across R&D, engineering, IT and innovation. Success requires thoughtful preparation, good listening skills and the ability to explain how AI can help solve a customer’s specific challenges.
Your responsibilities will include:
Your responsibilities will include:
- Identifying and researching target companies and relevant decision-makers in Germany.
- Generating new leads through targeted outreach, networking and industry events.
- Following up on existing contacts and qualifying their needs, priorities and potential fit.
- Arranging and supporting discovery meetings, presentations and product demonstrations.
- Working with sales and technical colleagues to connect customer challenges with suitable solutions.
- Keeping clear records of customer conversations, opportunities and next steps.
- Gradually taking responsibility for proposals, negotiations and closing deals as you develop.
- Travelling to Germany several times a month for events and customer meetings.
Requirements
You combine commercial ambition with intellectual curiosity. You enjoy finding out how things work, ask thoughtful questions and can build credibility with knowledgeable customers. You are also comfortable taking the initiative and maintaining momentum when a sales process takes time.
We are looking for:
We are looking for:
- German at C2 level, strong English.
- Very good understanding of German business culture.
- Ideally, around 2–5 years of relevant experience in B2B sales, business development, consulting or a related customer-facing role.
- A genuine interest in AI, enterprise software and the challenges facing technical and industrial businesses.
- The ability to understand new concepts quickly and explain them clearly in business terms.
- A consultative approach: listening carefully, identifying needs and building relationships through relevant conversations.
- Commercial drive, resilience and the discipline to follow up consistently.
- A structured, proactive way of working and the flexibility to contribute within a growing technology company.
- Availability for a full-time role in Amsterdam and willingness to travel regularly to Germany.
The company
Our client is an international AI technology company based in Amsterdam, helping organisations make better use of their internal knowledge. Its secure AI solutions enable specialists to find, connect and use information across technical documents, research and business systems.The company works with knowledge-intensive organisations in manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and engineering. For these customers, accuracy, data security and protecting expertise are essential.You will join a small, international team with strong technical expertise, short communication lines and a hands-on approach. It is an environment for people who enjoy asking questions, understanding complex challenges and turning new technology into practical business value.
Application Procedure
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