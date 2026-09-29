Business Development Representative – Enterprise AI | C2 German

Identifying and researching target companies and relevant decision-makers in Germany.

Generating new leads through targeted outreach, networking and industry events.

Following up on existing contacts and qualifying their needs, priorities and potential fit.

Arranging and supporting discovery meetings, presentations and product demonstrations.

Working with sales and technical colleagues to connect customer challenges with suitable solutions.

Keeping clear records of customer conversations, opportunities and next steps.

Gradually taking responsibility for proposals, negotiations and closing deals as you develop.

Travelling to Germany several times a month for events and customer meetings.

Would you like to build a career in enterprise sales while working with AI technology that addresses real business challenges?As a Business Development Representative, you will help grow the company’s presence in the German market. Based in Amsterdam, you will connect with potential customers, explore their needs and develop opportunities alongside the founders and technical specialists.Initially, your focus will be on opening conversations, qualifying leads and arranging meetings. You will follow up on contacts from industry events and proactively identify new prospects. As your knowledge and confidence grow, you will take greater ownership of customer conversations and progress towards independently closing deals.You will speak with decision-makers across R&D, engineering, IT and innovation. Success requires thoughtful preparation, good listening skills and the ability to explain how AI can help solve a customer’s specific challenges.You will work closely with the CEO and receive practical support from an experienced sales colleague acting as your buddy.