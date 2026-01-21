Business Developer International Strategy (TEMP)

As a Business Developer within the Proposition Team, you play a crucial role in the development and improvement of logistics propositions for partners. With a strategically important focus, we aim to make significant progress this year. You will be involved in multiple continuous improvement projects, ranging from tactical analyses to practical implementations.

Responsibilities:



Support the proposition team in developing new logistics solutions;



Contribute to the continuous improvement of existing propositions by conducting detailed analyses and formulating recommendations;



Collaborate with team members to achieve both strategic and operational objectives;



Effectively communicate and collaborate with various stakeholders within the organization to create support and engagement;



Participate in different projects and provide flexible support to team members based on needs and priorities;



Monitor the progress and effectiveness of improvement initiatives and gather feedback to further optimize processes.



This role requires a combination of strategic insight, analytical skills, and the ability to effectively collaborate with diverse stakeholders within the organization.

A nice part-time position in Utrecht between 28-32 hours per week with Monday and Tuesday as fixed office days. The start date is March 15, 2026, and the initial duration is until the end of September 2026. This assignment will be carried out under a flexible contract with us, with a salary range between €6000 up to €7800 gross maximum per month (based on full-time).

What's next? Within four working days, we will inform you whether you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as thoroughly as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the continuation of the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.