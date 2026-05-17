285
jobs in the Netherlands
Chef de Partie
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 19, 2026
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Supervisor Modern Hotel – Banqueting & Events
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 19, 2026
Product Launch Coordinator
Marketing / PR
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted date May 19, 2026
Sales Support | Dutch & German
Customer service
Culemborg
Posted date May 19, 2026
Front Office Specialist | Dutch B1
Customer service
Eindhoven
Posted date May 19, 2026
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Technical Support Engineer - German & English
Customer service
Hilversum
Posted date May 19, 2026
Freelance Technical Service Engineer
Engineering
Utrecht
Permanent
Posted date May 18, 2026
Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & APRO
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 18, 2026
Experienced Front Office Supervisor - Hotel
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 18, 2026
OT and Engineering Manager
Engineering
Wolvega
Permanent
Posted date May 18, 2026
Administrative Assistant | Dutch | Remote
Administration / Secretarial
Amsterdam
Posted date May 18, 2026
Customer Service Manager Benelux - Dutch & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 18, 2026
Senior HRIS & Application Specialist
IT & technology
Utrecht
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
Chief Operations Officer (COO) - Precision Manufacturing Industries
Engineering
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
Cluster Revenue Coordinator
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
Lead Process Engineer - Spray Drying - Food & Beverage
Engineering
Hoofddorp
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
GL Accountant | English
Finance / Accounting
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Customer Service Advisor | Swedish & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Allround hands-on Support (flexpool)
Supply Chain / Logistics
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
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