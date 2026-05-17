Find your next job

Search jobs for internationals in the Netherlands

Jobs in the Netherlands
285

jobs in the Netherlands

Chef de Partie
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 19, 2026
Supervisor Modern Hotel – Banqueting & Events
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 19, 2026
Post a job
Product Launch Coordinator
Marketing / PR
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted date May 19, 2026
Sales Support | Dutch & German
Customer service
Culemborg
Posted date May 19, 2026
Front Office Specialist | Dutch B1
Customer service
Eindhoven
Posted date May 19, 2026
Learn more about working in the Netherlands

Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more.

Technical Support Engineer - German & English
Customer service
Hilversum
Posted date May 19, 2026
Freelance Technical Service Engineer
Engineering
Utrecht
Permanent
Posted date May 18, 2026
Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & APRO
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 18, 2026
Experienced Front Office Supervisor - Hotel
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 18, 2026
OT and Engineering Manager
Engineering
Wolvega
Permanent
Posted date May 18, 2026
Administrative Assistant | Dutch | Remote
Administration / Secretarial
Amsterdam
Posted date May 18, 2026
Customer Service Manager Benelux - Dutch & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 18, 2026
Senior HRIS & Application Specialist
IT & technology
Utrecht
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
Chief Operations Officer (COO) - Precision Manufacturing Industries
Engineering
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
Cluster Revenue Coordinator
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
Lead Process Engineer - Spray Drying - Food & Beverage
Engineering
Hoofddorp
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
GL Accountant | English
Finance / Accounting
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Customer Service Advisor | Swedish & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Allround hands-on Support (flexpool)
Supply Chain / Logistics
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
List your vacancies on IamExpat

Reach more candidates on the most popular job board for internationals in the Netherlands!

Start posting

CAREER ESSENTIALS FOR EXPATS

Working in the Netherlands
Career coaches
DIRECTORY
Salary & average income
Holiday allowance
Minimum wage
Working hours
Time off & leave
Paid holidays
Sick leave
Maternity leave
Parental leave
Finding a job
Recruitment agenciesCV adviceCover letterJob interview
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.