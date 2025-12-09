Account Executive | German
Posted on December 9, 2025
Tilburg
German
About this role
As Account Executive for Germany, you will develop and maintain strong business relationships across the country. This role covers the full sales cycle, from sourcing new opportunities to upselling and cross-selling to both new and existing customers.
- Develop a plan to capture the German carrier market alongside the Head of Sales, colleagues, and marketing team
- Source and qualify leads with sales support and AI specialists
- Prepare and deliver engaging sales demos to new and existing clients
- Build and maintain operational and C-level relationships with decision-makers across medium and enterprise transport companies
- Independently negotiate pricing and contracts with portfolio customers
- Monitor existing customer accounts with the Customer Success team to drive upsell and cross-sell opportunities
- Collaborate with partners at the country level, such as Shell and software providers, to manage new and existing accounts
- Attend trade fairs and conduct business trips when required
- Work with marketing and product teams to contribute ideas, features, and initiatives
Requirements
- Proficient in English and German; additional European languages are a plus
- 3+ years of commercial experience in sales, business development, or commercial support (relevant transport industry experience also considered)
- Proven ability to build and manage a client portfolio from scratch
- Experience handling complex accounts, solution-based selling, and challenger sales
- Clear understanding of portfolio growth through upselling and cross-selling
- Experience opening new markets or industries is a plus
The company
Our client operates as a digital platform that links road service providers to transportation firms all over Europe. They have established a vast network of over 1,500 affiliated sites in 21 countries, providing a seamless experience for customers to discover, reserve, and settle payments for road services like truck cleaning, tank cleansing, truck parking, and truck maintenance. This also provides transport companies with up-to-date information on their road services, reducing waiting times and consolidating road services into a single platform.
Application Procedure
