Account Executive / Business Development – Enterprise AI | German C2

Researching target organisations and identifying relevant decision-makers in Germany.

Starting conversations through direct outreach, networking and industry events.

Following up on leads and exploring customers’ needs, priorities and buying processes.

Working with technical colleagues on discovery meetings, demonstrations and proposals.

Developing business cases that connect the technology to tangible customer value.

Managing negotiations and closing opportunities, according to your experience.

Building customer relationships and identifying opportunities for further collaboration.

Contributing ideas to improve the company’s sales approach and market presence.

Travelling to Germany regularly for customer meetings and events.

Are you curious about AI, interested in understanding what businesses need and motivated to turn a good conversation into a commercial opportunity?Whether you are starting your career, considering a move into sales or already have a strong commercial track record, this opportunity offers room to contribute at a level that reflects your experience.You will help develop the German market, build customer relationships and explore how AI can address practical challenges. Working directly with the CEO, sales colleagues and technical specialists, you will engage with people across R&D, engineering, IT and innovation.If you are earlier in your career or moving into sales, you will receive practical guidance as you learn the technology, research prospective customers, qualify opportunities and develop your customer conversations. As you build your skills, you will take on more of the sales process, including proposals, negotiations and closing.If you already have relevant sales experience, you can take greater ownership of opportunities and customer relationships from the outset. There is room to help shape the commercial approach and, for someone with the right experience and ambition, potentially take on team leadership responsibilities as the business develops.Proactive business development is an important part of the position. The balance between prospecting, closing and account development will reflect your experience and the needs of the team.