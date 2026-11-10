Account Executive / Business Development – Enterprise AI | German C2
Posted on November 10, 2026
Amsterdam
German
Posted on November 10, 2026
About this role
Are you curious about AI, interested in understanding what businesses need and motivated to turn a good conversation into a commercial opportunity?
Whether you are starting your career, considering a move into sales or already have a strong commercial track record, this opportunity offers room to contribute at a level that reflects your experience.
You will help develop the German market, build customer relationships and explore how AI can address practical challenges. Working directly with the CEO, sales colleagues and technical specialists, you will engage with people across R&D, engineering, IT and innovation.
Your starting responsibilities will depend on what you bring.
If you are earlier in your career or moving into sales, you will receive practical guidance as you learn the technology, research prospective customers, qualify opportunities and develop your customer conversations. As you build your skills, you will take on more of the sales process, including proposals, negotiations and closing.
If you already have relevant sales experience, you can take greater ownership of opportunities and customer relationships from the outset. There is room to help shape the commercial approach and, for someone with the right experience and ambition, potentially take on team leadership responsibilities as the business develops.
Your work may include:
Proactive business development is an important part of the position. The balance between prospecting, closing and account development will reflect your experience and the needs of the team.
Whether you are starting your career, considering a move into sales or already have a strong commercial track record, this opportunity offers room to contribute at a level that reflects your experience.
You will help develop the German market, build customer relationships and explore how AI can address practical challenges. Working directly with the CEO, sales colleagues and technical specialists, you will engage with people across R&D, engineering, IT and innovation.
Your starting responsibilities will depend on what you bring.
If you are earlier in your career or moving into sales, you will receive practical guidance as you learn the technology, research prospective customers, qualify opportunities and develop your customer conversations. As you build your skills, you will take on more of the sales process, including proposals, negotiations and closing.
If you already have relevant sales experience, you can take greater ownership of opportunities and customer relationships from the outset. There is room to help shape the commercial approach and, for someone with the right experience and ambition, potentially take on team leadership responsibilities as the business develops.
Your work may include:
- Researching target organisations and identifying relevant decision-makers in Germany.
- Starting conversations through direct outreach, networking and industry events.
- Following up on leads and exploring customers’ needs, priorities and buying processes.
- Working with technical colleagues on discovery meetings, demonstrations and proposals.
- Developing business cases that connect the technology to tangible customer value.
- Managing negotiations and closing opportunities, according to your experience.
- Building customer relationships and identifying opportunities for further collaboration.
- Contributing ideas to improve the company’s sales approach and market presence.
- Travelling to Germany regularly for customer meetings and events.
Proactive business development is an important part of the position. The balance between prospecting, closing and account development will reflect your experience and the needs of the team.
Requirements
You are intellectually curious, commercially motivated and comfortable taking initiative. You enjoy understanding unfamiliar subjects, asking thoughtful questions and explaining ideas clearly. You can also stay focused when building a relationship or progressing a sale takes time.
You bring:
There is no fixed requirement for a particular number of years in sales. Relevant commercial experience is welcome, but recent graduates and candidates moving from consulting or other analytical or customer-facing roles are also encouraged to apply.
For experienced applicants, we are interested in the customers you have won or developed, the responsibilities you have taken on and what you would like to build next.
Previous AI sales experience is helpful, but not essential. What matters is your ability and motivation to understand the technology, engage customers and contribute to business growth.
Candidates already living in the Netherlands and those with concrete plans to relocate from Germany are welcome to apply.
You bring:
- German at C2 level (someone who grew up speaking the language), enabling you to lead nuanced business conversations confidently, alongside strong English.
- An understanding of German business culture.
- An academic background and the ability to learn complex concepts quickly. Your degree does not need to be technical.
- A genuine interest in AI and a willingness to develop your understanding of its business applications.
- The confidence and motivation to approach potential customers and explore new opportunities.
- Good listening skills, sound judgement and a reliable approach to follow-up.
- A willingness to contribute directly in a small, growing team.
- Availability for a full-time position based in Amsterdam and regular travel to Germany.
There is no fixed requirement for a particular number of years in sales. Relevant commercial experience is welcome, but recent graduates and candidates moving from consulting or other analytical or customer-facing roles are also encouraged to apply.
For experienced applicants, we are interested in the customers you have won or developed, the responsibilities you have taken on and what you would like to build next.
Previous AI sales experience is helpful, but not essential. What matters is your ability and motivation to understand the technology, engage customers and contribute to business growth.
Candidates already living in the Netherlands and those with concrete plans to relocate from Germany are welcome to apply.
The company
Our client is an international AI company helping organisations put their knowledge to work. Its technology enables people to find and use information held across research, technical documentation and internal business systems.
Customers include organisations in manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and engineering, where specialist knowledge and secure access to information are essential.
Based in Amsterdam, the company brings together an international team of researchers, engineers and commercial colleagues. As the business grows, it is looking for someone who wants to contribute to its commercial development in Germany.
Customers include organisations in manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and engineering, where specialist knowledge and secure access to information are essential.
Based in Amsterdam, the company brings together an international team of researchers, engineers and commercial colleagues. As the business grows, it is looking for someone who wants to contribute to its commercial development in Germany.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Dutch Speaking Inside Sales in Amsterdam
Account Manager - Mobility Solutions
Sales Commodity Trader |ENG only | Oil & Gas / Renewable Energy
Global Health Business Development Manager
Knitwear Buyer