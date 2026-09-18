Home
Career
Jobs in the Netherlands
Job providers
Unique

Unique

Unique
denhaag.office@unique.nlhttps://unique.nl/+31 (0) 704131150

Unique Multilingual is more than just a temporary employment agency. We assist a fast-growing number of companies to implement their HR policies with the aid of for example workshops, practical pocket manuals and tailored solutions.

Our candidates can depend on Unique Multilingual for the perfect match, career guidance and assistance and advice concerning living and working in the Netherlands.

Unique Multilingual is a part of Unique Nederland B.V.; the largest specialist in the Netherlands for the recruitment and selection of permanent and temporary office personnel at the level of upper secondary vocational education, higher professional education and university education. Unique specialises in filling administrative, commercial, financial and secretarial staffing requirements.

Unique Multilingual is 24/7 accessible, committed, and employs driven Consultants, who are Multilingual with experience abroad themselves.

Unique Multilingual offices are located in The Hague, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam operating nationwide.

Contact info:

Unique Den Haag

  • 070 4131150
  • denhaag.office@unique.nl
  • Laan van Nieuw-Oost-Indie 131 2593 BM Den Haag

Unique Rotterdam

  • 010 4354811
  • rotterdam.blaak@unique.nl
  • Blaak 6 3011 TA Rotterdam

Unique Amsterdam

  • 020 5353400
  • amsterdam.centrum.office@unique.nl
  • Paalbergweg 2-4 1105 AG Amsterdam

This company has no job openings at the moment. Check back later or take a look at the latest jobs for expats in the Netherlands.

RELATED SERVICES

See all our directories
Career coachesCareer coachesCompany formationCompany formationCoworking spacesCoworking spaces
Recruitment agenciesRecruitment agencies

Latest career news & articles

Unemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to riseUnemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to rise
Gender equality is 120 years away & Dutch progress is going backwardsGender equality is 120 years away & Dutch progress is going backwards
AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?
How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.