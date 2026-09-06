Vacancy | Slovak, Czech, German or Japanese | Market research agent

Vacancy | Slovak, Czech, German or Japanese | Market research agent

Posted on September 6, 2026
Unique Multilingual
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job:

As an International Agent you will be responsible for:

  • calling businesses and consumers in countries that speaks your native language gathering market research data for major international companies.

You must be a resident of The Netherlands.

What do we offer you

  • A very international enviroment with people from around the world speaking different languages and learning about different cultures.
  • Flexible working hours, easy to combine with your studies or hobbies
  • You will be working in your own language
  • No sales are involved, it is market research

Job Requirements

Job Requirements:

  • You need to be available immediately for at least 4 weeks
  • You must be available for at least 16 hours a week (Mon-Fri)
  • You need to speak on a native level Slovak, Czech, German or Japanese
  • Have very good communication skills
  • Have basic computer skills
  • Live in the Rotterdam Area

Please note: In order to apply for this position you must match the required skills. In addition you must be living in The Netherlands and be in possesion of a valid work permit. If you do not match these requirements you will not receive a response.

This vacancy can also be found under: Part-time, Full-time, vacature, vacancy, International, Sales, Administration, Call-Agent, Commercial, Rotterdam, Job, Career, Agency, Customer Service, Callcentre, phone.

About the company

International company in the centre of Rotterdam.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900

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