Vacancy | Product Data Model Specialist | English | Fulltime

Vacancy | Product Data Model Specialist | English | Fulltime

Posted on September 6, 2026
Unique Multilingual
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you love optimising the way product data is stored? Would you like to work in an international company with excellent long-term opportunities?

In this role you will be responsible for the continuous improvement of the operational data model in the STEP system.
STEP is a Product Information Management system that feeds product content to touchpoints, such as catalogs and websites, to market all products.
This content is captured in so-called "attributes" and categorised in different product categories. Your role will be reviewing existing attributes as well as reviewing product categories, as well as fine-tuning attribute setup and values. As a specialist you will give advice, but also be able to convince your stakeholders of the optimal solution.
Your responsibilities

  • Review and continuous improvement of STEP data model
  • Creation of proposals for future data model design
  • Creation of proposals for new product categories together with Marketing & Merchandising representatives
  • Give input and direction towards other content teams to ensure continuous data/content improvement and implementation
  • Act as an Subject Matter Expert towards all stakeholders
  • Look for opportunities to innovate, standardize, and automate processes and support the commercial teams to continuously improve services, content and data integrity

What do we offer you

  • Fulltime position
  • Additional beneftis: 8% holiday allowance, 24 holidays/year, 12 ADV days/year , travel allowance etc.
  • Long term position
  • international and dynamic work environment
  • within this large organisation you will be working in a small team with a good work atmosphere

Job Requirements

Please note, for this position you need to be currently living within 100km from Venlo, if this is not the case we will not be able to take your application into consideration.

  • Vocational degree in a relevant field (e.g.Business Administration, Business Economics, Information Technology)
  • Excellent communications skills in English, both spoken and written
  • 1-3 years of relevant experience in an administrative position
  • Able to work under pressure and with a drive for results
  • Good planning skills with the ability to set priorities
  • able to convince internal stakeholders about chosen solutions
  • Knowledge of office supplies industry and Content Management Systems (such as STEP) would be a distinct advantage

About the company

International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.

Interested? Apply online see below, for more details you can contact Sarah White on +31641682158.

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