Vacancy | Product Data Model Specialist | English | Fulltime

What exactly are you going to do

Do you love optimising the way product data is stored? Would you like to work in an international company with excellent long-term opportunities?



In this role you will be responsible for the continuous improvement of the operational data model in the STEP system.

STEP is a Product Information Management system that feeds product content to touchpoints, such as catalogs and websites, to market all products.

This content is captured in so-called "attributes" and categorised in different product categories. Your role will be reviewing existing attributes as well as reviewing product categories, as well as fine-tuning attribute setup and values. As a specialist you will give advice, but also be able to convince your stakeholders of the optimal solution.

Your responsibilities