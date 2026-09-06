Vacancy | Data Steward Employee | English
Posted on September 6, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Looking for a new opportunity and familiar with analyzing data? As a data steward you will be tasked to review address data attributes of customer records in MS Excel on completeness and accuracy and compare them to company standards. Some changes need to be adjusted immediately using the client's SAP tool. Furthermore, you will also analyze the data and suggest corrective action.
Responsibilities include:
- Reviewing, validating and analyzing customer data
- Effectively govern applicable business critical data attributes, including but not limited to Names, Addresses, Customer Hierarchy, Market Segmentation, currency, pricing, rebates, Tax-ID validation, HCP/HCO verification, account reconciliation, payment terms, partner-function (sold-to/ship-to/bill-to/payer relationships), dunning procedures and related key contact attributes
- Interact with key business functions and Customer Master Data Manager to confirm data quality policies and governed attributes
- Support ongoing data quality led by Data Governance Organization as well as future Merge & Acquisition efforts, including but not limited to Data cleansing & de-duplication; Data mapping; Data dictionary
- Advise Customer Master Data Manager on related master data issues, identify corrective action items.
What do we offer you
- Full time
- International and dynamic work environment
- Salary indication: approx. 2200,- gross/month
- 8% holiday allowance
- 24 holidays per year
- On top of your salary, travel expenses are compensated
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills in English (advanced business level)
- BA level degree is highly preferred
- Experience in master data management, data clean up or data administration
- Advanced MS Excel skills
- Familiar with SAP (preferred)
- Detail oriented
- Creative individual, willing to think out of the box to come up with solutions to complex data issues
About the company
International renowned organisation in Eindhoven, branch leader in a niche market.
Interested? Apply online on the link below or call Roze Nieuwenhuis on +3161883 2254 for more information.
Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Vacancy | Implementation Specialist | English | Dordrecht
Vacancy | Slovak, Czech, German or Japanese | Market research agent
Vacancy | Quality Assurance Assistant | English | The Hague area
Senior MEP Quantity Surveyor/Cost Manager
Strategic Planning Director Europe