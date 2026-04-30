Studio Designer – E-commerce
About this role
We are looking for a temporary Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner for one of the most well known fashion companies based in Amsterdam.
Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner is a new position within the growing Partner Program Team, where the brand sells via Pure Players and 3rd parties to the consumer. It's an overarching roll, where you are closely connected to the Brand Ecommerce functions. You will especially be working closely and collaborate with the Ecommerce Buying & Planning team, Merchandising Team, Master Data team and have connection with the counties.
To realize this grow we are looking for a Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner, starting 04/01/2021 to 03/07/2021
Key Responsibilities• Design CRM-focused creative assets for email campaigns and Store POS; • Translate campaign briefs into effective design solutions across touchpoints; • Optimize designs for performance (layout, hierarchy, responsiveness); • Work within and evolve design systems and templates (Figma); • Collaborate with CRM, marketing, and e-commerce teams; • Manage high-volume design production workflows; • Continuously improve output based on feedback and performance insights;
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or related field;
- 3–5 years of experience in digital design;
- Experience with CRM/email design;
- Experience with scalable design systems;
- Experience in DTC or commercial environments;
- Strong portfolio of digital/CRM work;
- Fluency in English.
Salary
Our client is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse working environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging. Qualified applicants will be considered regardless of age, ethnicity, ability, gender identity or expression, nationality, race, religion or sexual orientation.
What’s in it for you?
- A competitive compensation package aligned with the responsibilities and level of the role;
- Opportunity to work in a high-end, international e-commerce studio environment;
- A modern, well-equipped workplace in Amsterdam;
- Collaboration with multidisciplinary creative and operational teams;
- A dynamic role within a fast-paced, professional organization where quality and efficiency matter
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.