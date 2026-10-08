Senior Technical Project Manager – Pharma Manufacturing

Lead complex technical IT and digital manufacturing projects from initiation through implementation and operational handover.

Manage multiple projects and workstreams simultaneously, ensuring priorities, timelines, budgets, and deliverables remain on track.

Develop and maintain detailed project plans, including milestones, resources, dependencies, risks, and key decisions.

Coordinate the implementation and integration of manufacturing technologies, automation systems, digital solutions, and supporting infrastructure.

Work closely with Engineering, Quality, Operations, IT/OT, Automation, and Validation teams to ensure successful project delivery.

Manage relationships with internal stakeholders, external vendors, system integrators, and equipment suppliers.

Coordinate technical requirements, design reviews, testing, qualification, validation, and system release activities.

Identify potential risks, resolve challenges, and manage changing priorities within a complex manufacturing environment.

Ensure projects comply with GMP, quality, cybersecurity, validation, and data integrity requirements.

Support change management activities, including the introduction of new technologies, employee training, and operational readiness.

Communicate project progress, challenges, and recommendations clearly to stakeholders at different organizational levels.

Ensure appropriate documentation, support, ownership, and training are established before handing over completed projects to operational teams.

Our client is looking for ato support the expansion and modernization of their manufacturing operations in Breda.In this role, you will lead multiple technical IT projects and workstreams, focusing on the implementation of new manufacturing technologies, automation systems, and digital solutions. Projects may include the deployment of new packaging lines, manufacturing system integrations, digital twin technology, smart vision systems, and other digital manufacturing innovations.You will work in a complex matrix organization, collaborating closely with Engineering, IT, Automation, Quality, Operations, external suppliers, and global technology teams. As the Project Manager, you will coordinate specialists from different departments and ensure projects are delivered successfully, from initial planning through implementation, validation, and operational handover.The position is primarily focused on. While an understanding of manufacturing technologies is important, you will be supported by technical specialists and global experts throughout the projects.