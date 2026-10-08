Senior Technical Project Manager – Pharma Manufacturing
Posted on October 8, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on October 8, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for a Senior Technical Project Manager to support the expansion and modernization of their manufacturing operations in Breda.In this role, you will lead multiple technical IT projects and workstreams, focusing on the implementation of new manufacturing technologies, automation systems, and digital solutions. Projects may include the deployment of new packaging lines, manufacturing system integrations, digital twin technology, smart vision systems, and other digital manufacturing innovations.You will work in a complex matrix organization, collaborating closely with Engineering, IT, Automation, Quality, Operations, external suppliers, and global technology teams. As the Project Manager, you will coordinate specialists from different departments and ensure projects are delivered successfully, from initial planning through implementation, validation, and operational handover.The position is primarily focused on project management rather than hands-on technical work. While an understanding of manufacturing technologies is important, you will be supported by technical specialists and global experts throughout the projects.Your main responsibilities will include:
- Lead complex technical IT and digital manufacturing projects from initiation through implementation and operational handover.
- Manage multiple projects and workstreams simultaneously, ensuring priorities, timelines, budgets, and deliverables remain on track.
- Develop and maintain detailed project plans, including milestones, resources, dependencies, risks, and key decisions.
- Coordinate the implementation and integration of manufacturing technologies, automation systems, digital solutions, and supporting infrastructure.
- Work closely with Engineering, Quality, Operations, IT/OT, Automation, and Validation teams to ensure successful project delivery.
- Manage relationships with internal stakeholders, external vendors, system integrators, and equipment suppliers.
- Coordinate technical requirements, design reviews, testing, qualification, validation, and system release activities.
- Identify potential risks, resolve challenges, and manage changing priorities within a complex manufacturing environment.
- Ensure projects comply with GMP, quality, cybersecurity, validation, and data integrity requirements.
- Support change management activities, including the introduction of new technologies, employee training, and operational readiness.
- Communicate project progress, challenges, and recommendations clearly to stakeholders at different organizational levels.
- Ensure appropriate documentation, support, ownership, and training are established before handing over completed projects to operational teams.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, you bring:
- A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Automation, Manufacturing Systems, Information Technology, Project Management, or a related field.
- Approximately 10–15 years of project management experience, preferably involving technical IT, manufacturing technology, automation, or digital transformation projects.
- Previous experience working within the pharmaceutical or biopharmaceutical industry, preferably in a large and complex manufacturing organization.
- Strong knowledge of GMP requirements and experience managing projects within a GMP-regulated environment.
- Experience managing complex technical projects from planning and design through implementation, validation, and operational handover.
- Experience working in a matrix organization, coordinating specialists and stakeholders from different departments.
- Strong project planning, risk management, problem-solving, and organizational skills.
- The ability to manage multiple projects and changing priorities while maintaining a clear overview.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to connect with people at different organizational levels.
- Professional fluency in English.
- Knowledge of manufacturing systems, automation, SCADA, MES, IT/OT integration, digital manufacturing, or data platforms.
- Familiarity with technologies such as IIoT, Smart Vision, Digital Twin, or PlantPulse.
- Understanding of validation, commissioning, change control, and system lifecycle management.
- Project management certification such as PMP, PRINCE2, Agile, or equivalent.
Salary
€8500-€8750 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines. The Breda site plays a crucial role in the supply chain, handling labeling, storage, and global distribution to over 75 countries. Employees work in supply chain management, engineering, clinical research, marketing, and sales. The company culture is fast-paced, diverse, and international, with a strong focus on innovation and collaboration.
Application Procedure
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