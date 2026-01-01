Lease Admin Analyst – English

Would you like to work for a company that believes people are its greatest asset?

Our client, one of the largest real estate investment trust companies globally, is looking for a Lease Admin Analyst to join their International team here in Amsterdam.

Responsibilities:

Reviewing lease documentation and interpreting legal terms

Liaising with tenants and third-party service providers

Approving system entries related to tenant billings

Assisting with analytical procedures and commentary for the revenue variances

Perform a first review on accounts receivable entries

What we are looking for:

Bachelor’s degree in finance/business administration or related field

Professional fluency in English

1-2 years in an Administrative or Financial Administrative role (previous experience as Account Receivable is a plus)

Being comfortable with performing repetitive tasks

Experience with Real Estate is a plus.

What's in it for you?

Ability to work hybrid in a great international team

A competitive remuneration package

Travel reimbursement, Pension contribution, Health insurance discount

Bonus based on personal and company performances

Excellent growth opportunities!

Please note that for this role we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands with no time limitation.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

