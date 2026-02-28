Inbound & Outbound Specialist – E-commerce Studio Operations (Fashion/Temporary)
About this role
As an Inbound & Outbound Specialist, we are part of the Studio Operations Team. In this role, we play a key part in ensuring a smooth and controlled flow of samples in and out of the e-commerce studio. We make sure products are available at the right time and in the right condition, enabling studio and production teams to deliver consistently high-quality output.
This is a hands-on role in a fast-paced, creative environment where accuracy, ownership and flexibility are essential.
Key Responsibilities
- Managing physical inbound and outbound flows of samples based on seasonal planning;
- Accurately processing products in the photo studio management system (Creative Force);
- Organising and optimising warehouse and storage space;
- Handling urgent and ad-hoc product requests with short turnaround times;
- Consistently meeting daily production and quality targets;
- Supporting the studio operations team when required.
Requirements
- Proven experience in a fast-paced operational or logistics environment;
- Strong sense of ownership and accountability;
- Proactive mindset with the ability to multitask and prioritise;
- Strong attention to detail, accuracy and organisational skills;
- Solution-driven and comfortable solving problems independently;
- Positive energy and able to perform under pressure;
- Proficient in MS Office, particularly Excel;
- Background in logistics or operations is a strong plus.
Salary
Our client is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse working environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging. Qualified applicants will be considered regardless of age, ethnicity, ability, gender identity or expression, nationality, race, religion or sexual orientation.
What’s in it for you?
- A competitive compensation package aligned with the responsibilities and level of the role;
- Opportunity to work in a high-end, international e-commerce studio environment;
- A modern, well-equipped workplace in Amsterdam;
- Collaboration with multidisciplinary creative and operational teams;
- A dynamic role within a fast-paced, professional organization where quality and efficiency matter
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.