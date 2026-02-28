Inbound & Outbound Specialist – E-commerce Studio Operations (Fashion/Temporary)

Inbound & Outbound Specialist – E-commerce Studio Operations (Fashion/Temporary)

Posted on February 28, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on February 28, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a temporary Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner for one of the most well known fashion companies based in Amsterdam. 

 Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner is a new position within the growing Partner Program Team, where the brand sells via Pure Players and 3rd parties to the consumer. It's an overarching roll, where you are closely connected to the Brand Ecommerce functions. You will especially be working closely and collaborate with the Ecommerce Buying & Planning team, Merchandising Team, Master Data team and have connection with the counties.

To realize this grow we are looking for a Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner, starting 04/01/2021 to 03/07/2021

As an Inbound & Outbound Specialist, we are part of the Studio Operations Team. In this role, we play a key part in ensuring a smooth and controlled flow of samples in and out of the e-commerce studio. We make sure products are available at the right time and in the right condition, enabling studio and production teams to deliver consistently high-quality output.

This is a hands-on role in a fast-paced, creative environment where accuracy, ownership and flexibility are essential.

Key Responsibilities

  • Managing physical inbound and outbound flows of samples based on seasonal planning;
  • Accurately processing products in the photo studio management system (Creative Force);
  • Organising and optimising warehouse and storage space;
  • Handling urgent and ad-hoc product requests with short turnaround times;
  • Consistently meeting daily production and quality targets;
  • Supporting the studio operations team when required.

Requirements

  • Proven experience in a fast-paced operational or logistics environment;
  • Strong sense of ownership and accountability;
  • Proactive mindset with the ability to multitask and prioritise;
  • Strong attention to detail, accuracy and organisational skills;
  • Solution-driven and comfortable solving problems independently;
  • Positive energy and able to perform under pressure;
  • Proficient in MS Office, particularly Excel;
  • Background in logistics or operations is a strong plus.

Salary

Our client is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse working environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging. Qualified applicants will be considered regardless of age, ethnicity, ability, gender identity or expression, nationality, race, religion or sexual orientation.

What’s in it for you?

  • A competitive compensation package aligned with the responsibilities and level of the role;
  • Opportunity to work in a high-end, international e-commerce studio environment;
  • A modern, well-equipped workplace in Amsterdam;
  • Collaboration with multidisciplinary creative and operational teams;
  • A dynamic role within a fast-paced, professional organization where quality and efficiency matter

How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Quantity Surveyor
Machine Operator Technician | English
Industry Standards Officer
Technical Developer Circular Knits
Senior Maintenance Technician – 5-Star Hotel
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employersUndutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position