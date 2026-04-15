Global Product Operations Specialist (Fashion Retail – Maternity Cover, 6 Months)
About this role
We are looking for a temporary Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner for one of the most well known fashion companies based in Amsterdam.
Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner is a new position within the growing Partner Program Team, where the brand sells via Pure Players and 3rd parties to the consumer. It's an overarching roll, where you are closely connected to the Brand Ecommerce functions. You will especially be working closely and collaborate with the Ecommerce Buying & Planning team, Merchandising Team, Master Data team and have connection with the counties.
To realize this grow we are looking for a Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner, starting 04/01/2021 to 03/07/2021
As a Global Product Operations Specialist, you will play a key role in coordinating product-related processes across regions:
- Coordinate communication and milestones with non-EMEA regions;
- Ensure timely and accurate sharing of assortment files;
- Support and further develop digital asset processes;
- Collaborate closely with buying, product development, and regional teams;
- Take on additional product-related operational tasks when needed.
Requirements
You are structured, proactive, and thrive in an international environment:
- 3–5 years of experience in fashion, preferably in merchandising or product operations;
- Strong organizational and planning skills;
- Proactive mindset and a collaborative team player;
- Excellent communication skills in English (written and spoken);
- Strong Microsoft Office skills (experience with Miro, Hatch, PRANA, or Nuxeo is a plus).
Salary
- Temporary assignment (maternity leave cover – 6 months) within an international fashion company;
- Period: April 14, 2026 – September 15, 2026;
- Fulltime (40 hours per week);
- Location: Amsterdam;
- A dynamic, international and collaborative working environment.
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.