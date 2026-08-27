Food Technology Scientist – Novel Processing Technologies | R&D

Are you the kind of engineer who wants to see a technology proven on the bench and then actually working at production scale? We are recruiting on behalf of our client, an international food company that has opened a new Research & Development hub in Wageningen to grow its work on plant-based ingredients and functional food products. Plant protein applications are a central research theme for the team, alongside a broader effort to bring new processing technologies and product concepts into healthier, more functional foods.

Your role in a nutshell:

As Food Technology Scientist for Novel Processing Technologies, you will scout, test, and scale up processing methods that let the team build minimally processed, plant-based snacks without giving up on taste, texture, or shelf life. You will be the link between early-stage lab work and full production, working closely with scientists, product developers, and manufacturing colleagues to get processing conditions and product quality right at every scale.

Key Responsibilities

Processing & Technology Optimisation

Scout and assess emerging processing technologies in line with the R&D roadmap and longer-term strategy

Design and run lab and pilot-plant trials to test novel processing technologies on relevant product prototypes

Bridge benchtop R&D and full industrial production, managing both upscaling and downscaling challenges

Work with scientists, product developers, and manufacturing teams to optimise yield and product quality, including taste, texture, and shelf life

Investigate the effects of minimal processing techniques such as air drying, baking, cold pressing, and extrusion on nutritional integrity and processed status

Explore new texturisation methods to build structures that improve textural attributes such as crunch, crispiness, and chewiness in snacks

Explore new processing technologies that extend shelf life naturally

Qualifications & Skills

Master's or PhD in Food Technology, Food Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or a related field

At least 3 years of experience with plant-based food processing; experience in snack formulation and/or clean-label product development is an advantage

Strong knowledge of emerging food processing technologies

Experience with texturisation techniques and improving texture and mouthfeel

Strong problem-solving and creative thinking skills

Able to work cross-functionally

Preferred

Experience processing plant-based food products, particularly tackling texture and mouthfeel challenges

Experience with minimal food processing that keeps products healthy, safe, and tasty

Understanding of the process-structure-texture-property relationship and how to measure it

Nice to have

Experience with functional snacks and meals, such as protein bars, superfood blends, or prebiotic-rich snacks

Scientific publications or patents

What's On Offer

Salary range of 65.000 to 95.000 EUR annually, including the 8% holiday allowance, depending on the level of education (Master/PhD degree) and the years of experience

25 vacation days per year, on a full-time basis

Hybrid working: 4 days on-site, 1 day from home

1-year contract directly with our client

The chance to help take new processing technologies from bench scale to production within a growing R&D team

A multidisciplinary, international working environment

Interested? Apply directly!

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