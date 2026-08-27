Food Technology Scientist – Novel Processing Technologies | R&D

Food Technology Scientist – Novel Processing Technologies | R&D

Posted on August 27, 2026
Wageningen
Posted on August 27, 2026

About this role

Are you the kind of engineer who wants to see a technology proven on the bench and then actually working at production scale? We are recruiting on behalf of our client, an international food company that has opened a new Research & Development hub in Wageningen to grow its work on plant-based ingredients and functional food products. Plant protein applications are a central research theme for the team, alongside a broader effort to bring new processing technologies and product concepts into healthier, more functional foods.

Your role in a nutshell:

As Food Technology Scientist for Novel Processing Technologies, you will scout, test, and scale up processing methods that let the team build minimally processed, plant-based snacks without giving up on taste, texture, or shelf life. You will be the link between early-stage lab work and full production, working closely with scientists, product developers, and manufacturing colleagues to get processing conditions and product quality right at every scale.

Key Responsibilities

Processing & Technology Optimisation

  • Scout and assess emerging processing technologies in line with the R&D roadmap and longer-term strategy
  • Design and run lab and pilot-plant trials to test novel processing technologies on relevant product prototypes
  • Bridge benchtop R&D and full industrial production, managing both upscaling and downscaling challenges
  • Work with scientists, product developers, and manufacturing teams to optimise yield and product quality, including taste, texture, and shelf life
  • Investigate the effects of minimal processing techniques such as air drying, baking, cold pressing, and extrusion on nutritional integrity and processed status
  • Explore new texturisation methods to build structures that improve textural attributes such as crunch, crispiness, and chewiness in snacks
  • Explore new processing technologies that extend shelf life naturally

Qualifications & Skills

  • Master's or PhD in Food Technology, Food Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or a related field
  • At least 3 years of experience with plant-based food processing; experience in snack formulation and/or clean-label product development is an advantage
  • Strong knowledge of emerging food processing technologies
  • Experience with texturisation techniques and improving texture and mouthfeel
  • Strong problem-solving and creative thinking skills
  • Able to work cross-functionally

Preferred

  • Experience processing plant-based food products, particularly tackling texture and mouthfeel challenges
  • Experience with minimal food processing that keeps products healthy, safe, and tasty
  • Understanding of the process-structure-texture-property relationship and how to measure it

Nice to have

  • Experience with functional snacks and meals, such as protein bars, superfood blends, or prebiotic-rich snacks
  • Scientific publications or patents

What's On Offer

  • Salary range of 65.000 to 95.000 EUR annually, including the 8% holiday allowance, depending on the level of education (Master/PhD degree) and the years of experience
  • 25 vacation days per year, on a full-time basis
  • Hybrid working: 4 days on-site, 1 day from home
  • 1-year contract directly with our client
  • The chance to help take new processing technologies from bench scale to production within a growing R&D team
  • A multidisciplinary, international working environment

Interested? Apply directly!

The post Food Technology Scientist – Novel Processing Technologies | R&D appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€65,000 - €95,000 Per Year
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