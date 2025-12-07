Fashion Merchandiser (Talent Pool)

Are you a data-savvy merchandising expert with a passion for fashion? Do you excel in Excel—creating reports, managing large datasets, and performing pivot analysis? Please note this is not an active vacancy. We’re building a talent pool for future Merchandiser roles at a leading global fashion and lifestyle brand in Amsterdam.

In this role, you’ll drive product strategy, curate standout assortments, and turn data insights into smart business decisions. Working closely with Sales, Planning, Marketing, Retail, and E-commerce teams, you’ll play a key role in shaping collections that align with market trends and company goals. Ready to make an impact? Let’s connect!

What You’ll Do

As a Merchandiser, you will:

Develop seasonal strategies and merchandising plans that drive business success.

that drive business success. Present product strategies and collections to key markets, ensuring successful launches.

to key markets, ensuring successful launches. Manage seasonal projections and pricing for fashion items and new product introductions.

for fashion items and new product introductions. Collaborate with Planning and Forecasting teams on pre-market buying commitments and projections.

on pre-market buying commitments and projections. Conduct trend research, competitive analysis, and market insights to understand consumer behavior.

Who You Are

You have experience in fashion merchandising, purchasing, or a related field.

You have excellent communication skills in English (written en verbal).

(written en verbal). You possess strong analytical skills and a strategic mindset.

and a strategic mindset. You have excellent organizational, communication, and negotiation skills .

. You are proactive, entrepreneurial, and thrive in fast-paced, international environments.

You hold a degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field.

in a relevant field. You are proficient in MS Excel (pivot tables, data analysis, reporting) and comfortable with Word & PowerPoint.

Why Join Our Talent Pool?