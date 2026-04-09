Electrical Technician – 5-Star Hotel

Are you a hands-on technical professional looking to work in a luxury 5-star hotel in the heart of Amsterdam? In this dynamic environment, where international hospitality is key, you play a vital role in ensuring all technical installations and facilities run smoothly.

No two days are the same. From troubleshooting technical issues to supporting daily operations and events. You make sure everything behind the scenes runs flawlessly.

Ready for a challenging role at a high level? Then apply today!

As an Electrical Technician within the Technical Service team, you are responsible for the optimal performance of all electrical installations in the hotel. You ensure that faults are resolved quickly and efficiently and contribute to a safe and reliable environment for both guests and colleagues.

Your responsibilities include: