Electrical Technician – 5-Star Hotel

Electrical Technician – 5-Star Hotel

Posted on April 9, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted on April 9, 2026

About this role

Are you a hands-on technical professional looking to work in a luxury 5-star hotel in the heart of Amsterdam? In this dynamic environment, where international hospitality is key, you play a vital role in ensuring all technical installations and facilities run smoothly.

No two days are the same. From troubleshooting technical issues to supporting daily operations and events. You make sure everything behind the scenes runs flawlessly.

Ready for a challenging role at a high level? Then apply today!

As an Electrical Technician within the Technical Service team, you are responsible for the optimal performance of all electrical installations in the hotel. You ensure that faults are resolved quickly and efficiently and contribute to a safe and reliable environment for both guests and colleagues.

Your responsibilities include:

  • Identifying and resolving electrical faults and supporting colleagues when needed;
  • Performing preventive maintenance and inspections on electrical systems and equipment;
  • Supporting events with a focus on safe and stable power supply;
  • Independently carrying out electrical work within the hotel;
  • Reporting faults and accurately maintaining technical logs;
  • Clearly communicating technical findings and coordinating with external parties.

Requirements

We are looking for a motivated, detail-oriented technician with a proactive mindset.

  • Technical vocational diploma (MBO level), preferably in Electrical Engineering;
  • Experience with electrical installations (low voltage);
  • Knowledge of NEN 3140 and relevant safety regulations;
  • Ability to read and understand technical drawings/schematics;
  • Able to work independently as well as part of a team;
  • Strong communication skills.

Salary

3000 - 3500

In this position, we offer a gross monthly salary between €2,500 and €3,300, depending on experience and qualifications, along with a 1-year contract. In addition to the standard employment benefits, you will receive staff discounts in the hotel and its restaurants. After your probation period, you can enjoy an overnight stay with breakfast for two, giving you the opportunity to experience the hotel as a guest.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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