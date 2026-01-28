Vendor Performance Manager – Customer Service Operations | English

Are you an experienced operations professional who thrives on analyzing data, spotting patterns, and driving performance improvements? We're looking for a Vendor Performance Manager on behalf of our client, a global entertainment company based in Amsterdam.

This is a temporary maternity cover position for approximately 7 months, and you will be offered a contract through us, Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Key Responsibilities

Performance Management & Analysis

Analyze performance across several operational groups spanning multiple languages and locations throughout the EMEA region

Track and compare performance between different delivery models and markets

Monitor customer satisfaction, recontact rates, resolution quality, and channel performance

Identify performance outliers and anomalies across different dimensions (language, channel, market, location)

Conduct root cause analysis to understand drivers of under- or over-performance

Hold Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partners accountable for performance commitments

Support Customer Experience Managers with detailed performance insights and actionable recommendations

Insight Generation & Opportunity Identification

Deep-dive into contact reason types and performance trends to identify improvement opportunities

Analyze performance differences across channels (voice vs. chat) and markets

Connect operational KPI trends to customer experience issues

Identify patterns that indicate product issues, process gaps, or training needs

Collaborate with the Customer Service Insights team on qualitative and quantitative research

Write scopes and requests for deeper research into identified issues

Translate operational findings into actionable recommendations for product, training, or process improvements

Quality Program Support

Contribute to Quality program development by highlighting opportunities

Analyze quality metrics across vendor partners and operational groups

Support agent experience improvements across multiple support tiers

Identify training and development needs based on performance data

Stakeholder Collaboration & Reporting

Participate in operational performance review sessions with BPO partners

Coordinate with cross-functional teams on performance-related initiatives

Provide performance insights to support strategic decision-making

Potentially manage smaller niche channels depending on experience and capacity

Qualifications & Skills

Minimum of 5 years of experience in customer support operations, performance management, or similar operational roles working with BPO vendor partnerships or in BPO companies.

Experience with data visualization and reporting tools (Excel, Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms). Experience with SQL for data querying and analysis is preferred.

Professional fluency in English (business proficiency mandatory).

Experience managing performance across multiple groups and language segments

Strong analytical capabilities with the ability to interpret data and identify performance outliers

Proven ability to translate complex datasets into actionable business recommendations

Understanding of operational environments and performance management methodologies

Collaborative approach with the ability to work across teams

Self-motivated with high energy levels and flexibility

What We Offer

Salary according to experience

Flexible hybrid working arrangements

32-40 hours per week

25 holiday days per year

Pension scheme

Opportunity to work with an international, diverse team managing operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Exposure to global entertainment industry operations at scale

Experience managing multi-country, multi-language customer service operations

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.

