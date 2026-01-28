Vendor Performance Manager – Customer Service Operations | English

Posted on January 28, 2026
Amsterdam
About this role

Are you an experienced operations professional who thrives on analyzing data, spotting patterns, and driving performance improvements? We're looking for a Vendor Performance Manager on behalf of our client, a global entertainment company based in Amsterdam.

This is a temporary maternity cover position for approximately 7 months, and you will be offered a contract through us, Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Key Responsibilities

Performance Management & Analysis

  • Analyze performance across several operational groups spanning multiple languages and locations throughout the EMEA region
  • Track and compare performance between different delivery models and markets
  • Monitor customer satisfaction, recontact rates, resolution quality, and channel performance
  • Identify performance outliers and anomalies across different dimensions (language, channel, market, location)
  • Conduct root cause analysis to understand drivers of under- or over-performance
  • Hold Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partners accountable for performance commitments
  • Support Customer Experience Managers with detailed performance insights and actionable recommendations

Insight Generation & Opportunity Identification

  • Deep-dive into contact reason types and performance trends to identify improvement opportunities
  • Analyze performance differences across channels (voice vs. chat) and markets
  • Connect operational KPI trends to customer experience issues
  • Identify patterns that indicate product issues, process gaps, or training needs
  • Collaborate with the Customer Service Insights team on qualitative and quantitative research
  • Write scopes and requests for deeper research into identified issues
  • Translate operational findings into actionable recommendations for product, training, or process improvements

Quality Program Support

  • Contribute to Quality program development by highlighting opportunities
  • Analyze quality metrics across vendor partners and operational groups
  • Support agent experience improvements across multiple support tiers
  • Identify training and development needs based on performance data

Stakeholder Collaboration & Reporting

  • Participate in operational performance review sessions with BPO partners
  • Coordinate with cross-functional teams on performance-related initiatives
  • Provide performance insights to support strategic decision-making
  • Potentially manage smaller niche channels depending on experience and capacity

Qualifications & Skills

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in customer support operations, performance management, or similar operational roles working with BPO vendor partnerships or in BPO companies.
  • Experience with data visualization and reporting tools (Excel, Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms). Experience with SQL for data querying and analysis is preferred.
  • Professional fluency in English (business proficiency mandatory).
  • Experience managing performance across multiple groups and language segments
  • Strong analytical capabilities with the ability to interpret data and identify performance outliers
  • Proven ability to translate complex datasets into actionable business recommendations
  • Understanding of operational environments and performance management methodologies
  • Collaborative approach with the ability to work across teams
  • Self-motivated with high energy levels and flexibility

What We Offer

  • Salary according to experience
  • Flexible hybrid working arrangements
  • 32-40 hours per week
  • 25 holiday days per year
  • Pension scheme
  • Opportunity to work with an international, diverse team managing operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
  • Exposure to global entertainment industry operations at scale
  • Experience managing multi-country, multi-language customer service operations

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.

