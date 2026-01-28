Vendor Performance Manager – Customer Service Operations | English
About this role
Are you an experienced operations professional who thrives on analyzing data, spotting patterns, and driving performance improvements? We're looking for a Vendor Performance Manager on behalf of our client, a global entertainment company based in Amsterdam.
This is a temporary maternity cover position for approximately 7 months, and you will be offered a contract through us, Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Key Responsibilities
Performance Management & Analysis
- Analyze performance across several operational groups spanning multiple languages and locations throughout the EMEA region
- Track and compare performance between different delivery models and markets
- Monitor customer satisfaction, recontact rates, resolution quality, and channel performance
- Identify performance outliers and anomalies across different dimensions (language, channel, market, location)
- Conduct root cause analysis to understand drivers of under- or over-performance
- Hold Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partners accountable for performance commitments
- Support Customer Experience Managers with detailed performance insights and actionable recommendations
Insight Generation & Opportunity Identification
- Deep-dive into contact reason types and performance trends to identify improvement opportunities
- Analyze performance differences across channels (voice vs. chat) and markets
- Connect operational KPI trends to customer experience issues
- Identify patterns that indicate product issues, process gaps, or training needs
- Collaborate with the Customer Service Insights team on qualitative and quantitative research
- Write scopes and requests for deeper research into identified issues
- Translate operational findings into actionable recommendations for product, training, or process improvements
Quality Program Support
- Contribute to Quality program development by highlighting opportunities
- Analyze quality metrics across vendor partners and operational groups
- Support agent experience improvements across multiple support tiers
- Identify training and development needs based on performance data
Stakeholder Collaboration & Reporting
- Participate in operational performance review sessions with BPO partners
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams on performance-related initiatives
- Provide performance insights to support strategic decision-making
- Potentially manage smaller niche channels depending on experience and capacity
Qualifications & Skills
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in customer support operations, performance management, or similar operational roles working with BPO vendor partnerships or in BPO companies.
- Experience with data visualization and reporting tools (Excel, Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms). Experience with SQL for data querying and analysis is preferred.
- Professional fluency in English (business proficiency mandatory).
- Experience managing performance across multiple groups and language segments
- Strong analytical capabilities with the ability to interpret data and identify performance outliers
- Proven ability to translate complex datasets into actionable business recommendations
- Understanding of operational environments and performance management methodologies
- Collaborative approach with the ability to work across teams
- Self-motivated with high energy levels and flexibility
What We Offer
- Salary according to experience
- Flexible hybrid working arrangements
- 32-40 hours per week
- 25 holiday days per year
- Pension scheme
- Opportunity to work with an international, diverse team managing operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
- Exposure to global entertainment industry operations at scale
- Experience managing multi-country, multi-language customer service operations
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.
