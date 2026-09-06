Vacancy | German | Coutry Manager | Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As the new German Country Manager you are focusing on the German market where this international company recently launched their activities. In this big market you see potential to your clients to grow as fast as possible. In order to achieve success you will use the online and offline business model of the company.
In this role, you develop a solid marketing approach for capturing the maximum demand in Germany and you oversee every detail of the execution of this plan. On a day to day base you make sure that the daily performance of all the marketing channels and the conversion rate constantly improves and that the customer satisfaction gets better every month. You have a hands-on operating mode and a tactical mindset as well and you know what it takes to develop a business model.
Activities:
- You work on online and offline marketing: together with other teams to optimize channel performance in main channels (SEA, SEO, Email marketing, Display and Affiliate);
- You initiate marketing campaigns in other channels like exhibitions, print magazines and in earned media to build the brand in Germany;
- You analyse, you look at where people are leaving the sales funnel and you look at conversion percentages, every day, all day. Why is the conversion rate better in another country than in my country? And why does that one product not sell here? And you develop solutions for this; data is your best friend
- You are constantly finding new ways to optimize the website. You monitor customer behaviour and translate your findings into hypotheses. You are able to set up, conduct and analyse tests and based on the results of your analysis you make constant and relevant changes to the website;
- You make sure that quality of the services result in happy and returning customers. For this you work intensively with your German Customer Service colleagues that are based in Spain
- You think commercially in terms of revenue and the number of orders, that's what you're good at and that is something you follow in our data. How do we speed up?
- You are a team player. Together with the UX / UI Designer, our Online Designer, the Pricing Manager and the Buyer in our team, you ensure that Germany grows faster than any country in our portfolio;
- You find it satisfying to achieve results that really help the company.
What do we offer you
- Salary based on experience.
- Start date immediately.
- A great reward, including a bonus arrangement because when we win, we win together;
- A unique challenge at one of Europe’s fastest growing e-commerce companies;
- A fast-paced learning curve: you get big challenges instead of tasks to work on, which makes you learn faster;
- A unique culture with 22 nationalities, an average age of 28 and an environment where freedom and responsibility are central;
- Breakfast, lunch, and dinner all taken care of; healthy, delicious, and made with a lot of love by our own “Juffrouw Janny”;
- Opportunities to grow, even into our Leadership Team. We don’t look for age or background, if you are extremely good, you will grow quickly;
Job Requirements
Requirements
- Bachelor or Master degree in Business Economics, Physics, Psychology or comparable;
- (Near) native German and fluent English language skills are required
- Commercial drive
- Result driven
- Motivated and eager to learn
- Interest and proven knowledge in the field of technology and e-commerce.
- Analytical skills; knowledge to convert data into customer oriented solutions;
- Good convincing skills
- Positive mentality
About the company
International fast growing tech company.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.