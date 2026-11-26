Our client is an innovative software development company that provides effective workflow solutions for other businesses by creating a great experience and increasing productivity.

They are currently looking for a Corporate Communications Specialist, EMEA North to join their team in Amsterdam. In the role, you will deliver hands-on regional communications initiatives, contribute to strengthening the company’s reputation and support business priorities across EMEA North.

Job Profile for Corporate Communications Specialist, EMEA North

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Contribute to and execute the corporate communications strategy for EMEA North, aligning regional activities with wider EMEA priorities and business objectives

Develop and deliver external communications and PR activities, identifying relevant stories, media opportunities and spokespeople in priority markets

Work with regional leadership on messaging, positioning, executive visibility and external engagement

Develop and execute integrated communications campaigns covering AI, CRM, digital transformation, industry innovation, customer success and corporate and product announcements

Collaborate with Sales, Marketing, Customer Success and regional teams to develop customer stories and content for media, events and other communications channels

Support executive communications and thought leadership initiatives, including media engagement, articles, speaking opportunities, briefing materials and spokesperson preparation

Build and maintain relationships with business, technology, trade and national media to increase the company’s visibility and share of voice

Adapt global and EMEA narratives to local markets and contribute to internal communications initiatives, creating relevant and engaging content for employees

Coordinate communications activities for major events, customer forums, executive visits, launches and research programmes

Support reputation management, issues and crisis communications in partnership with EMEA and global communications teams

Collaborate with communications centres of excellence and cross-functional teams, including Sales, Marketing, Government Affairs, Customer Success and Legal

Coordinate regional PR agency activities, deliverables, timelines and budgets, ensuring effective campaign execution

Monitor and report on media coverage, reputation, executive visibility, customer storytelling and campaign performance

Contribute regional insights to wider EMEA communications planning and collaborate with teams across markets and functions

Candidate Profile for Corporate Communications Specialist, EMEA North

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Additional European languages are an advantage

Strong background in public relations (PR), corporate communications and external communications, including hands-on media relations experience

Experience in internal communications and developing content for employee audiences

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to develop compelling messaging and stories for different audiences

Experience developing and executing communications campaigns; exposure to markets within EMEA North is an advantage

Experience building and maintaining relationships with journalists, media and other external stakeholders

Previous experience in the technology, software or broader B2B sector is preferred

A combination of PR agency and in-house corporate communications experience is highly desirable

Experience working with PR agencies or external partners and coordinating communications projects

Experience supporting executive communications, thought leadership or reputation management is an advantage

Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to work collaboratively across international and cross-functional teams

Strong organisational and project management skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities and deadlines

Ability to monitor communications performance and use insights to improve campaigns

Proactive, hands-on and adaptable approach, with sound judgement and the ability to work independently

What Our Client Offers