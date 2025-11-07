Art & Print Producer – Entertainment Marketing | ENG

We’re seeking an experienced Art & Print Producer to deliver world-class campaigns for entertainment titles across EMEA markets!

Based in Amsterdam, you’ll manage the end-to-end production process from creative concept through to final asset delivery across multiple markets. Please note that this is a production role, not hands-on design work. We’re looking for someone who manages the process, not someone who is an expert in Photoshop!

Please note that this is a 6-month assignment via our recruitment agency.

What You’ll Do

Deliver Marketing Assets : Oversee finishing and delivery of print and digital OOH campaigns (posters, billboards, digital formats) for individual titles

: Oversee finishing and delivery of print and digital OOH campaigns (posters, billboards, digital formats) for individual titles Manage Production Workflow : Coordinate between creative teams, key art agencies, finishing vendors, and stakeholders to ensure seamless delivery

: Coordinate between creative teams, key art agencies, finishing vendors, and stakeholders to ensure seamless delivery Bridge Technical & Creative : Provide expert guidance on technical specifications, formats, and quality while maintaining creative excellence

: Provide expert guidance on technical specifications, formats, and quality while maintaining creative excellence Project Management : Juggle multiple campaigns simultaneously across different EMEA markets and stages

: Juggle multiple campaigns simultaneously across different EMEA markets and stages Vendor Management: Partner with finishing agencies and external vendors to deliver assets on time and on budget

Who You Are

Around 8 years of experience in advertising, entertainment marketing, or agency-side production

in advertising, entertainment marketing, or agency-side production Arts & print background with a strong understanding of print production and D/OOH technical requirements

with a strong understanding of print production and D/OOH technical requirements Project management pro who thrives in managing multiple stakeholders and timelines

who thrives in managing multiple stakeholders and timelines Technical & creative hybrid – you understand both worlds and can communicate effectively with brand teams and technical vendors

– you understand both worlds and can communicate effectively with brand teams and technical vendors Solution-oriented problem-solver who can pivot quickly and meet tight deadlines

problem-solver who can pivot quickly and meet tight deadlines Experience in the entertainment industry is highly preferred

Familiar with tools like AirTable, Google Suite, and Adobe Creative Suite

Work Setup

Based in Amsterdam and hybrid way of working (office 2-3 days/week: Tue-Thu)

(office 2-3 days/week: Tue-Thu) Occasional on-call coverage during Christmas holiday periods (1-2 days)

Support from an experienced team, including Art & Print Producers and Project Managers

The Interview Process & Start Date

3 rounds, including portfolio review. We would like to see your production experience and how you’ve delivered campaigns!

We are looking for candidates who can start by the 1st of December at the latest.

