Senior Legal Counsel – International Energy Infrastructure

Are you an experienced lawyer looking to move closer to the business? Would you like to apply your legal expertise to international acquisitions, investment projects and the development of critical energy infrastructure?

This is an opportunity to join the legal team of a leading international energy infrastructure company, where your advice will directly contribute to strategic decisions, complex transactions and future growth.

Our client is a global energy infrastructure company with its headquarters in Rotterdam and operations across multiple continents. Its activities range from traditional energy storage to the development of infrastructure supporting LNG, renewable gas and other emerging energy solutions.

As Senior Legal Counsel, you will support the company's international growth ambitions. Working closely with colleagues across different business functions, you will advise on complex legal matters, contribute to transactions and projects, and help the organization navigate legal challenges across jurisdictions.

The position offers a combination of specialist legal work, commercial involvement and international exposure.

What will you do?