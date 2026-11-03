Senior Legal Counsel – International Energy Infrastructure
About this role
Are you an experienced lawyer looking to move closer to the business? Would you like to apply your legal expertise to international acquisitions, investment projects and the development of critical energy infrastructure?
This is an opportunity to join the legal team of a leading international energy infrastructure company, where your advice will directly contribute to strategic decisions, complex transactions and future growth.
Our client is a global energy infrastructure company with its headquarters in Rotterdam and operations across multiple continents. Its activities range from traditional energy storage to the development of infrastructure supporting LNG, renewable gas and other emerging energy solutions.
As Senior Legal Counsel, you will support the company's international growth ambitions. Working closely with colleagues across different business functions, you will advise on complex legal matters, contribute to transactions and projects, and help the organization navigate legal challenges across jurisdictions.
The position offers a combination of specialist legal work, commercial involvement and international exposure.
What will you do?
- Provide strategic and practical legal advice on international business activities and projects.
- Contribute legal expertise in corporate/M&A, banking & finance or construction-related matters, depending on your specialization.
- Support the legal aspects of acquisitions, investments and new infrastructure developments.
- Work closely with internal stakeholders to identify legal risks and develop commercially sound solutions.
- Advise on legal matters involving multiple jurisdictions, working with relevant specialists where needed.
- Manage several legal matters simultaneously, balancing business priorities, legal requirements and deadlines.
- Contribute to the further professionalization and development of the legal function.
Requirements
Who are we looking for?
- A qualified lawyer with at least seven years of experience at a larger law firm, or a combination of at least five years in private practice and two years of relevant in-house legal experience in the industry.
- A strong background in at least one of the following areas: Corporate/M&A, Banking & Finance, or Construction Law.
- Experience gained within a leading law firm or multinational business environment.
- Strong analytical and negotiation skills, combined with sound commercial judgment.
- The ability to translate complex legal matters into practical recommendations for business stakeholders.
- An international mindset and an interest in working across different jurisdictions.
- Excellent written and spoken English.
- A hands-on, confident and solution-oriented approach, with the ability to work independently while contributing to a collaborative team.
Salary
What's the offer?
- A gross monthly salary between €6,000 and €7,000, based on 40 hours per week, excluding secondary benefits - if this position sounds interesting but your salary is higher, still feel free to reach out to me!
- An initial six-month employment contract via Independent Recruiters Flex, with the possibility of extension.
- The opportunity to play an active role in the long-term development of an international energy infrastructure company.
- Exposure to international investments, complex transactions and infrastructure projects in an evolving energy sector.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.