IT Internship - Backend Engineer: Improving Reliability & Automation in a Cloud‑Native DevOps Platform

IT Internship - Backend Engineer: Improving Reliability & Automation in a Cloud‑Native DevOps Platform

Posted on September 22, 2026
Swisscom
Rotterdam
- 40
Entry level
Posted on September 22, 2026

About this role

IT Internship - Improving Reliability & Automation in a Cloud‑Native DevOps Platform

Becoming an IT professional that you aspire to be

About the Internship

Swisscom is always keen on attracting and developing the best talents. As part of the leading telecom and tech company in Switzerland, you will work on real projects that have real impact. From day one, you will be part of an international team collaborating across Switzerland, Rotterdam, and Riga, contributing to innovative solutions in Swisscom’s digital transformation. This means working hands‑on in backend, cloud, or full‑stack development, applying your Computer Science skills to real technical challenges.

With colleagues from over 60 nationalities, diversity is not just something we value, it is how we work. We believe in open collaboration, ownership, and continuous learning. You will be encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and grow within the environment. We respect each other, help each other out, and are not afraid to make mistakes. We make sure you can be the best version of yourself.

Our internship program starts on 1st February 2027. In this 6 months internship you will work in agile teams using Scrum and SAFe, gaining hands-on experience in a fast-paced and supportive environment.

About the Internship Project:

Improving Reliability & Automation in a Cloud‑Native DevOps Platform

Join an international DevOps platform team working on cloud‑native systems used by multiple engineering teams. You’ll contribute to automation, reliability, and operational tooling around Kubernetes, microservices, and DevOps practices. The project involves real production environments, platform engineering, and close collaboration with experienced DevOps and SRE engineers. Perfect for interns curious about large‑scale systems, automation, and reliability.

Requirements

Must-haves: CI/CD; Docker; Kubernetes
Nice-to-haves: Java; Git


Who are you?

  • You are a student enrolled in the last year of your HBO or University program in the field of Computer Science, Informatica, or any other similar field.

  • You live in the Netherlands.

  • You are willing to contribute to an international team and you have an agile mindset.

  • You are curious and responsible.

  • You have a good level of English; any other language is a plus.


    Please note that for non-EU students, it is necessary to provide the NUFFIC Agreement for the 6-month internship from your university in order to be eligible.

Perks

  • 810 € gross Monthly Allowance (Full time)

  • IT Equipment

  • Agile working environment and lean management instructor

  • Flexible working time model

  • Plenty of opportunities for training and personal development

  • International Environment

  • Holidays & time off


Contact

Do you have any questions or do you want to know why we love working at Swisscom? Feel free to reach out to Lilla Egyed (lilla.egyed@swisscom.com) or María Baker (Maria.BakerEnguidanos@swisscom.com).

Please, submit your CV in English.

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