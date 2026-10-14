Interim Procurement Transformation Lead – SAP S/4HANA

8000 - 9000

For this assignment in Amsterdam (32–40 hours per week), hybrid working is possible.

The assignment starts on 2 November 2026 and runs until 31 March 2027. The freelance rate is €100–€120 per hour, excluding VAT. If preferred, a temporary contract through Independent Flex is also possible, with a salary range of €7,000–€8,000 gross per month, based on 40 hours per week.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.