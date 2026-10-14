Interim Procurement Transformation Lead – SAP S/4HANA
About this role
Are you an experienced procurement professional with a strong background in SAP S/4HANA transformations? Do you enjoy taking ownership of complex projects and bringing business and IT stakeholders together?
We're looking for a Procurement Transformation Lead to drive the Source-to-Contract (S2C) workstream within a large-scale international SAP S/4HANA implementation. You'll play a key role in aligning procurement processes, managing stakeholders and ensuring a successful transformation from design through deployment.
What are you going to do?
- Take business ownership of the Source-to-Contract (S2C) workstream within an international SAP S/4HANA transformation programme;
- Lead the workstream roadmap, monitor milestones and dependencies, and represent procurement in programme governance;
- Act as the key link between procurement stakeholders, IT, implementation partners and process owners;
- Drive business decisions, manage risks and escalations, and provide clear progress reporting to senior stakeholders;
- Coordinate business involvement throughout solution design, validation, testing, training, deployment and hypercare;
- Oversee User Acceptance Testing (UAT), including test scenarios, data validation, defect prioritisation and business sign-off;
- Ensure operational readiness for deployment, including processes, roles, access, data, communication, training and cutover activities;
- Support user onboarding and adoption, helping procurement teams transition successfully to the new SAP S/4HANA environment.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- A completed Master's degree;
- At least 5 years of experience in IT transformation programmes;
- At least 5 years of experience within procurement;
- At least 5 years of experience working with SAP S/4HANA;
- At least 8 years of experience with SAP implementation projects, preferably including multiple SAP S/4HANA implementations;
- Strong knowledge of Source-to-Contract (S2C) procurement processes;
- Proven experience leading business workstreams and managing stakeholders in complex international environments;
- Experience with business testing, deployment readiness and organisational change;
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with professional proficiency in English.
Salary
For this assignment in Amsterdam (32–40 hours per week), hybrid working is possible.
The assignment starts on 2 November 2026 and runs until 31 March 2027. The freelance rate is €100–€120 per hour, excluding VAT. If preferred, a temporary contract through Independent Flex is also possible, with a salary range of €7,000–€8,000 gross per month, based on 40 hours per week.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.