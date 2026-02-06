Financial Project Controller – IT Infrastructure Transformation

We’re looking for a Financial Controller to play a pivotal role in a major Cloud Transformation and Data Center Consolidation program, ensuring financial clarity, governance, and value realization at scale. You’ll partner closely with technology leaders, program teams, and corporate finance to manage complex, multi-year investments and track savings, risks, and ROI. This is a high-impact role for a finance leader who thrives at the intersection of cloud economics, large transformation programs, and executive decision-making. Deadline to apply is Monday 9th February at 12:00.

Your job as a Financial Controller

As a Financial Controller, you support a large-scale Cloud Transformation and Data Center Consolidation program.

You are responsible for financial planning, governance, and reporting across complex technology initiatives.

You ensure program investments, budgets, and value delivery are tracked accurately and transparently.

You work closely with program leadership, technology teams, and corporate finance.

You provide financial insights that support decision-making at senior and executive level.

In this role, you are responsible for:

developing and managing program budgets for cloud migration and data center exits.

creating detailed cost models and forecasts for AWS consumption and transition costs.

tracking and validating benefits realization against approved business cases.

providing financial reporting and updates to SteerCos and executive governance bodies.

establishing and maintaining strong financial controls and reporting processes.

Optional: The role is performed in a hybrid setup. Occasional travel or peak workloads around reporting cycles may apply.



Company description

You will join an international organization undergoing a major technology transformation.

The company values diversity, equality, and individuality and offers a modern working environment.

Employees benefit from a state-of-the-art campus and a strong focus on collaboration and well-being.

Your workplace

You will work in a multidisciplinary team with finance professionals, program managers, and technology experts.

You report into senior finance leadership and collaborate closely with IT, procurement, and real estate teams.

The working atmosphere is professional, open, and focused on ownership and continuous improvement.

What do you bring to the table?

You are analytically strong and able to translate complex financial data into clear insights.

You work accurately and maintain oversight in a dynamic, large-scale transformation environment.

You communicate effectively with both financial and technical stakeholders.

For this role, you bring:

professional level of English.

experience in financial management within large IT or transformation programs.

strong skills in financial modeling, forecasting, and variance analysis.

knowledge of cloud cost structures, AWS pricing models, and CAPEX-to-OPEX transitions.

experience with financial governance and cost optimization initiatives.

What you can expect from our client: