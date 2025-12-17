Engineer – Packaging Systems
About this role
In this position as an Engineer, you will be inspecting, maintaining, installing, fault analysing and testing our clients' machines. This role comes with a high travel expectation to customer sites in order to resolve technical challenges directly on their sites as well. Clear communication with customers as well as with internal teams is important to delivering optimal solutions and ensuring maximum customer satisfaction.
Key responsibilities are:
- Performing maintenance, upgrades and modifications on installed machines
- Providing on-site assistance, product introductions, implementation of new equipment
- Installing new machinery and equipment at customer sites
- Testing and trouble shooting machinery
- Writing reports and sharing technical feedback to internal departments to support continuous improvement of the equipment
Requirements
- An education in Mechatronics, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering (or comparable)
- 2-5 years of technical experience
- Willingness to extensive travels within Europe to customers during work days
- Excellent command of English (spoken and written); additional languages such as French, Spanish, German, Polish, or Italian are a plus.
- Strong communication and presentation skills, with a proactive, resilient and flexible approach to work.
- Currently living within commuting distance of the Deurne office!
Salary
€3200-€5000 per month
The company
Our client is a company with global operations.
Application Procedure
