Engineer – Packaging Systems

In this position as an Engineer, you will be inspecting, maintaining, installing, fault analysing and testing our clients' machines. This role comes with a high travel expectation to customer sites in order to resolve technical challenges directly on their sites as well. Clear communication with customers as well as with internal teams is important to delivering optimal solutions and ensuring maximum customer satisfaction.Key responsibilities are:This role is ideally suited to someone who enjoys working across cultures, thrives in a technically driven setting, and is eager to grow within a forward-looking international company.