Engineer – Packaging Systems

Posted on December 17, 2025
Deurne
English
About this role

In this position as an Engineer, you will be inspecting, maintaining, installing, fault analysing and testing our clients' machines. This role comes with a high travel expectation to customer sites in order to resolve technical challenges directly on their sites as well. Clear communication with customers as well as with internal teams is important to delivering optimal solutions and ensuring maximum customer satisfaction.
Key responsibilities are:
  • Performing maintenance, upgrades and modifications on installed machines
  • Providing on-site assistance, product introductions, implementation of new equipment
  • Installing new machinery and equipment at customer sites
  • Testing and trouble shooting machinery
  • Writing reports and sharing technical feedback to internal departments to support continuous improvement of the equipment
This role is ideally suited to someone who enjoys working across cultures, thrives in a technically driven setting, and is eager to grow within a forward-looking international company.

Requirements

  • An education in Mechatronics, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering (or comparable)
  • 2-5 years of technical experience
  • Willingness to extensive travels within Europe to customers during work days
  • Excellent command of English (spoken and written); additional languages such as French, Spanish, German, Polish, or Italian are a plus.
  • Strong communication and presentation skills, with a proactive, resilient and flexible approach to work.
  • Currently living within commuting distance of the Deurne office!
Please note that we are unable to provide sponsorship for this role.

Salary

€3200-€5000 per month

The company

Our client is a company with global operations.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
