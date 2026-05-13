DevOps Software Engineers (Cloud)
About this role
DevOps Software Engineers (Cloud)
At IT-clouds, we are the driving force behind Swisscom’s IT-clouds offerings, providing abstraction and presentation of cloud services through a unified Cloud Portal, API layer, billing integration, and event exposure. Our mission is to shield end customers from the complexities of underlying cloud vendors, ensuring a consistent and seamless Swisscom experience across all cloud services.
To achieve this, we design and develop broker services (based on the open service broker specification) and other microservices, working closely with various service teams.
Requirements
Must-haves:
Proven experience as a Java Software Engineer, ideally with deep hands-on development skills in Spring Boot and Microservices
Strong knowledge of CI/CD, Git, GitLab pipelines, monitoring, alerting and test automation
Willingness to operate and continuously improve large-scale, business-critical platforms
A self-driven and pragmatic mindset, with the ability to navigate and assess complex situations independently
Resilience under pressure — when things go sideways, you keep your cool and get things done
Experience with relational, non-relational databases and Kafka (or other message brokers)
Fluency in English
Team player who is eager to learn and open to share knowledge
Nice-to-haves:
Familiarity with Infrastructure Virtualization, IaaS and hybrid cloud architectures
Experience with Open Service Broker APIs
Automation know-how using Ansible
Know-how in IT service management and operation (third level support)
Flexibility, understanding of agile and lean principles
Willingness to be on-call (rotation for 24/7 operations)
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are sparking passion, aim high and stand true.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Salary range: 60,000 to 75,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance