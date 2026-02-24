DevOps Engineer – Applied GenAI and Software Engineering (Senior)
About this role
DevOps Engineer – Applied GenAI and Software Engineering
Join the Swisscom Operations Co‑Pilot Team and help us improve how operational teams run and support Swisscom’s services.
We focus on integrating AI and GenAI into incident, change, and problem management processes to reduce repetitive work and give engineers better context when troubleshooting.
What impact will you have?
Our product serves as a central hub between multiple internal ticketing and communication systems, both in-house and vendor solutions, as well as various inventory stores and internal knowledge sources. Our goal is to bring these data points together and use generative AI to provide engineers with clearer insights, faster root‑cause investigations, and support for creating accurate documentation and communication updates.
The system is currently lightweight, but we’re expanding its scope. Over the next months, we’ll be working on:
Agent‑style workflows that can automate parts of operational processes while keeping engineers in control.
Persistent data layers that allow us to utilize past knowledge and make information reusable across teams and tools.
We’re looking for people with experience in backend development or in building data and streaming pipelines, who enjoy working with distributed systems and integrating data from many different sources across Swisscom.
Requirements
Must-haves:
Strong Python Development: Proven experience in building and maintaining backend systems using Python, including data integration and automation workflows.
Experience with multiple backend programming languages: Familiarity with additional backend languages to support broader system integration (Java, Go, Rust, Scala).
Container and Cloud Infrastructure: Practical know-how in Kubernetes and container orchestration; confident working in cloud environments (preferably AWS).
Distributed Systems and Data Streaming: Solid understanding of distributed system architectures and experience with tools like Kafka, Spark, or Flink.
API Design and Integration: Ability to design, implement, and maintain RESTful APIs connecting multiple internal systems and data sources.
Nice to Haves:
GenAI and AI Application: Interest or experience in using generative AI / AI-driven workflows to optimize operations and incident management.
Knowledge of ITSM Tools: Exposure to ticketing systems, or other operational management systems.
Cloud Data Persistence: Understanding of building persistent data layers and reusable knowledge bases in a cloud environment.
DevOps Collaboration: Comfort working closely with operational engineers and cross-functional teams to improve automation and troubleshooting efficiency.
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance