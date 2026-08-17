Recruiter – Expat & International Recruitment
About this role
Cleanprofs is growing. To support that growth, we are looking for an experienced Recruiter with a strong background in recruiting expats and international employees.
We are looking for someone who understands how to reach international talent, knows which recruitment channels work for these target groups and has experience building trust wit candidates from different backgrounds.
Your first focus will be on recruiting expats and international employees who are already living in the Netherlands.
From there, we want to further develop our international recruitment strategy and gradually build additional recruitment pools outside the Netherlands.
Your role
As Recruiter, you will be responsible for finding, selecting and supporting new employees for Cleanprofs.
The role starts with recruitment within the Netherlands. There is already a large international workforce living here, and we want to become much better at reaching these candidates.
You will determine where relevant target groups can be found, which channels perform best and how we can build a sustainable recruitment pipeline.
This means actively sourcing candidates rather than simply publishing vacancies and waiting for applications.
Once this recruitment approach has been successfully established, you will help us expand into additional international recruitment pools. This may include building recruitment channels and partnerships in countries such as Bulgaria and Romania.
International recruitment therefore forms an important part of the future development of the role, but the core responsibility remains the same: professional recruitment and building a strong pipeline of suitable employees
What will you be doing?
Your responsibilities will include:
- Actively sourcing and approaching suitable candidates
- Recruiting expats and international employees currently living in the Netherlands
- Identifying relevant recruitment pools and target groups
- Developing sourcing strategies for international candidates
- Finding and testing new recruitment channels
- Writing and publishing vacancies
- Recruiting through job platforms, social media, communities and local networks
- Conducting intake interviews and job interviews
- Assessing and selecting suitable candidates
- Managing candidates throughout the recruitment process
- Maintaining contact with candidates and newly hired employees
- Building relationships with recruitment agencies, employment partners and other relevant organisations
- Developing partnerships within international communities
- Analysing which recruitment channels and target groups deliver the best results
- Helping us professionalise and scale our recruitment operation
- Gradually developing international recruitment pools outside the Netherlands
- Building relationships with recruitment partners abroad
- Supporting candidates relocating to the Netherlands where necessary
You will have plenty of freedom to bring in your own ideas, develop new recruitment channels and improve the way Cleanprofs recruits international employees.
What do we offer?
At Cleanprofs, you will have the opportunity to take ownership of an important part of our recruitment organisation.
You will not simply be filling existing vacancies. We want you to help us determine how and where we should recruit, build new candidate pipelines and develop long-term recruitment channels.
We offer:
- Starting salary of €3,000 to €4,000 gross per month, depending on experience
- A full-time position based in WateringenHybrid working possibilities
- A high level of independence and responsibility
- Freedom to develop your own recruitment channels and strategies
- Direct involvement in the continued growth of Cleanprofs
- The opportunity to build new recruitment pools from the ground up
- International responsibilities as the role develops
- International business travel where required
- Full reimbursement of business travel and accommodation expenses
Requirements
Who are we looking for?
For this role, we are specifically looking for someone with professional recruitment experience.
Experience is important to us. We are looking for someone who already understands recruitment and can independently manage the process from sourcing to hiring.
You know how to actively find candidates, conduct interviews and determine whether someone is suitable for a position.
Most importantly, you have experience recruiting expats, international employees, migrant workers or similar labour groups.
You understand that these candidates are often reached through different channels than traditional Dutch recruitment and know how to adapt your communication and recruitment strategy accordingly.
For this position, it is important that you:
- Have professional experience as a Recruiter
- Have experience recruiting expats or international employees
- Have experience with active sourcing and candidate outreach
- Understand how to reach different international recruitment pools
- Have experience conducting interviews and assessing candidates
- Speak English at a professional working level
- Speak Dutch or are willing to further develop your Dutch
- Are confident and professional in your communication
- Can work independently and take ownership
- Have a commercial and results-oriented mindset
- Are organised and able to manage multiple recruitment processes simultaneously
- Are comfortable building new recruitment channels and partnerships
- Are willing to travel internationally when required
Experience within a recruitment agency, staffing company, employment agency or organisation working extensively with international employees is a strong advantage.
Additional language skills relevant to the recruitment pools we work with are also an advantage.
Salary
€3,000 – €4,000 gross p/m
The company
Cleanprofs specialises in the professional cleaning of waste containers.
Every day, our container cleaners operate throughout the Netherlands, professionally cleaning household waste containers directly after they have been emptied.
We are growing and expect our workforce to continue growing with us.
To support that growth, we want to professionalise the way we recruit expats and international employees.
We will initially focus on international employees who are already living in the Netherlands. Once we have established a strong recruitment process, we want to expand into additional recruitment pools abroad, including Eastern European markets.
We are looking for an experienced recruiter who understands these target groups and can help us build this recruitment operation for the long term.