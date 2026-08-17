Recruiter – Expat & International Recruitment

Cleanprofs is growing. To support that growth, we are looking for an experienced Recruiter with a strong background in recruiting expats and international employees.

We are looking for someone who understands how to reach international talent, knows which recruitment channels work for these target groups and has experience building trust wit candidates from different backgrounds.

Your first focus will be on recruiting expats and international employees who are already living in the Netherlands.

From there, we want to further develop our international recruitment strategy and gradually build additional recruitment pools outside the Netherlands.

Your role

As Recruiter, you will be responsible for finding, selecting and supporting new employees for Cleanprofs.

The role starts with recruitment within the Netherlands. There is already a large international workforce living here, and we want to become much better at reaching these candidates.

You will determine where relevant target groups can be found, which channels perform best and how we can build a sustainable recruitment pipeline.

This means actively sourcing candidates rather than simply publishing vacancies and waiting for applications.

Once this recruitment approach has been successfully established, you will help us expand into additional international recruitment pools. This may include building recruitment channels and partnerships in countries such as Bulgaria and Romania.

International recruitment therefore forms an important part of the future development of the role, but the core responsibility remains the same: professional recruitment and building a strong pipeline of suitable employees

What will you be doing?

Your responsibilities will include:

Actively sourcing and approaching suitable candidates

Recruiting expats and international employees currently living in the Netherlands

Identifying relevant recruitment pools and target groups

Developing sourcing strategies for international candidates

Finding and testing new recruitment channels

Writing and publishing vacancies

Recruiting through job platforms, social media, communities and local networks

Conducting intake interviews and job interviews

Assessing and selecting suitable candidates

Managing candidates throughout the recruitment process

Maintaining contact with candidates and newly hired employees

Building relationships with recruitment agencies, employment partners and other relevant organisations

Developing partnerships within international communities

Analysing which recruitment channels and target groups deliver the best results

Helping us professionalise and scale our recruitment operation

Gradually developing international recruitment pools outside the Netherlands

Building relationships with recruitment partners abroad

Supporting candidates relocating to the Netherlands where necessary

You will have plenty of freedom to bring in your own ideas, develop new recruitment channels and improve the way Cleanprofs recruits international employees.

What do we offer?

At Cleanprofs, you will have the opportunity to take ownership of an important part of our recruitment organisation.

You will not simply be filling existing vacancies. We want you to help us determine how and where we should recruit, build new candidate pipelines and develop long-term recruitment channels.

We offer: