Junior HR Officer – Dutch & French or Spanish (B2)
Posted on October 28, 2026
Breda
French
Posted on October 28, 2026
About this role
As a Junior HR Generalist, you will be the first point of contact for day-to-day HR matters in Belgium. You will ensure that HR processes run smoothly and comply with applicable laws, regulations, and company policies. You will also be part of an international team where collaboration is key. This gives you the opportunity to learn about HR practices and employment legislation in other countries, while supporting your colleagues during absences, busy periods, or when other priorities arise. Key responsibilities:
- HR Administration & Payroll: Coordinate employee onboarding and offboarding, collect monthly payroll data, and prepare payroll input. Liaise with external payroll providers, support benefits administration, and carry out initial checks on payslips, following up on any discrepancies.
- Recruitment: Coordinate recruitment activities, including posting job vacancies, communicating with candidates, scheduling interviews, and supporting hiring managers throughout the recruitment process.
- Employee Support & Compliance: Provide day-to-day HR support and seek additional assistance when dealing with more complex matters. Maintain employee records in HR systems, review and approve absences and expense claims through the HR system Factorial, and support GDPR compliance and the monitoring of local employment legislation.
- Health & Safety: Support administrative activities related to occupational health and safety and follow up on employee sick leave.
- Internal Initiatives: Help organize employee events, team-building activities, gifts, newsletters, and other initiatives that contribute to employee engagement and workplace satisfaction.
- International HR Collaboration: Gradually develop your knowledge of HR policies and employment legislation in other countries. Support your international colleagues during absences, busy periods, or when other priorities arise.
Requirements
- Some initial (junior) experience in HR OR a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or a related field.
- Recent graduates with a relevant educational background are very welcome to apply, even without prior work experience.
- You are fluent in Dutch (at least B2 or a confident B1 level), both spoken and written, and have a good command of French or Spanish (minimum B2 level), as well as English.
- Strong administrative skills with high attention to detail
- Comfortable working with deadlines and recurring monthly processes
- Proactive, reliable, and able to work independently within established procedures
- Experience with HR systems or payroll tools is an advantage
- 32-40 hours per week availability (full time is preferred)
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is active in the Security industry.
Application Procedure
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