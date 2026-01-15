HR Business Partner – English

Posted on January 15, 2026
The Hague
40
About this role

Our client, a highly respected global leader in the integrated energy and chemical industry, is seeking an experienced Human Resources (HR) Business Partner to join their dynamic organisation in The Hague. 

In this role, you will partner with leaders and employees to combine strategic HR partnership with hands-on delivery, acting as a trusted advisor while ensuring full compliance with labour law. You will also work closely with senior stakeholders and global HR Centres of Excellence to shape people strategy, strengthen leadership capability, and support organisational changes. 

Job Profile for HR Business Partner
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Strategic Business Partnering
    • Partner with senior leaders and managers to align people strategy with business objectives
    • Translate business priorities into practical, compliant HR solutions that drive performance and engagement
  • Employee Relations & Labour Law
    • Act as the primary point of contact for employee relations matters
    • Provide expert guidance on employment law, including contracts, dismissals, performance management, sickness absence, and disciplinary procedures
    • Liaise with internal and external legal advisors
  • Leadership Coaching, Mentorship & Development
    • Provide one-to-one coaching and mentoring
    • Support managers in handling performance, feedback, and employee issues with professionalism and consistency
  • Change Management & Culture
    • Support organisational change initiatives, including restructures and workforce changes
    • Coach leaders through periods of change, ensuring effective communication, engagement, and retention
  • Talent, Performance & HR Operations
    • Support talent identification, succession planning, and performance management cycles
    • Coach managers during goal-setting, reviews, and performance improvement processes
    • Partner with HR Centres of Excellence to deliver learning, development, and workforce planning initiatives
    • Support international mobility matters, including visa processes and onboarding of international employees

Candidate Profile for HR Business Partner

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Dutch is strongly preferred
  • Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field
  • 5+ years of experience as an HR Business Partner or Senior HR Generalist in a complex or technical organisation
  • Experience in supporting organisational change or transformation in a multinational or matrix organisation is desirable
  • Strong, practical knowledge of Dutch labour law and employment practices
  • Demonstrated experience managing employee relations cases in the Netherlands
  • Comfortable providing one-to-one coaching and mentoring to managers and leaders
  • Confident advisor with strong stakeholder management and influencing skills

What Our Client Offers

  • 24 holidays per annum, and additionally, have every second Friday off
  • 13th-month salary
  • Hybrid working plan
  • Competitive salary depending on experience
  • Annual bonus
  • Great pension plan
  • Subsidised canteen
  • Travel costs reimbursement
  • Opportunity to work in the number one oil company in the world
  • Chance to build a long-term and stable career
