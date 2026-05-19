Supervisor Modern Hotel – Banqueting & Events

Are you a hospitality professional who loves leading teams, creating great guest experiences and working in a fast-paced environment?

For a large and modern hotel with 14 meeting rooms, we are looking for a Banqueting & Events Supervisor who keeps operations running smoothly and events perfectly organized. You will lead and coach the team, oversee daily operations and deliver top-level service.

With your strong eye for quality, service and hospitality, you will continuously strive to elevate the guest experience within a professional environment that offers plenty of responsibility and opportunities for growth!

Ready for the next step in your hospitality career? Apply now!

In short, your responsibilities include: