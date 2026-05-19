Supervisor Modern Hotel – Banqueting & Events
About this role
Are you a hospitality professional who loves leading teams, creating great guest experiences and working in a fast-paced environment?
For a large and modern hotel with 14 meeting rooms, we are looking for a Banqueting & Events Supervisor who keeps operations running smoothly and events perfectly organized. You will lead and coach the team, oversee daily operations and deliver top-level service.
With your strong eye for quality, service and hospitality, you will continuously strive to elevate the guest experience within a professional environment that offers plenty of responsibility and opportunities for growth!
Ready for the next step in your hospitality career? Apply now!
In short, your responsibilities include:
- Leading, coaching and motivating the team;
- Ensuring smooth daily operations, high guest satisfaction and well-presented meeting rooms and public areas;
- Coordinating breakfast, lunch, dinner and banqueting services, including room setups;
- Managing inventory, orders, administrative tasks and maintaining HACCP standards;
- Communicating with suppliers and supporting hotel projects and management tasks.
Requirements
As a Banqueting & Events Supervisor, you fit the following profile:
- You have hospitality experience and feel at home in a leadership role within events or banqueting;
- You excel at leading, coaching and motivating teams on the floor;
- You stay organized, maintain an overview and switch effortlessly between planning, operations, and administrative tasks;
- You are proficient with Microsoft Office and other administrative systems, working accurately and efficiently;
- You have a keen eye for quality and guest experience and always follow HACCP guidelines.
Salary
In addition to a great working environment, the hotel offers a competitive salary of around €3000 gross per month based on a 38-hour week, excluding holiday allowance and travel expenses. The hotel also invests in your personal growth and development, offering training of your choice. A nice perk of this role is that around 80% of the work takes place during weekdays, giving you a good work-life balance. Further details and benefits can be discussed during a personal conversation.
Hoe nu verder? Binnen vier werkdagen laten wij je weten of je in aanmerking komt voor de positie. We plannen een kennismakingsgesprek in, digitaal of live. In dit gesprek informeren we jou zo volledig mogelijk over de vacature, het bedrijf en het vervolg van de procedure. In overleg met jou introduceren we je bij onze opdrachtgever om je vervolgens te blijven begeleiden in het sollicitatieproces. De Independent Recruiters Groep beschikt over een groot team met gespecialiseerde recruiters. Iedere recruiter heeft een zeer sterke focus op zijn eigen vakgebied. Hierdoor zijn zij de ideale sparringpartner voor zowel de kandidaat als de opdrachtgever.