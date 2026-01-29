General Manager – Fine Dining Restaurant (Entrepreneurial Leadership)
About this role
This is a role for a General Manager who thinks and acts like an owner. You combine entrepreneurial drive with strong financial knowledge to lead a high-volume restaurant with significant revenue and a large team.
In this role, your focus will be on revenue, costs, and profitability, carry P&L responsibility, and translate strategy into an efficient daily operation. With a keen eye on KPIs and processes, you adjust where necessary and seize commercial opportunities.
At the same time, you are a visible leader who engages the team, ensures quality, and provides a strong guest experience. You have the freedom to operate independently and make a real impact.
As General Manager, you are the driving force behind the success of the location, responsible for both operational execution and the ultimate guest experience. You ensure that everything runs smoothly and that guests always have a top experience.
Your tasks:
- Ultimately responsible for daily operations;
- Directing, coaching, and developing the management and floor team;
- Monitoring and improving processes, quality, and guest experience;
- Contributing to policy, goals, and further growth;
- Responsible for results, planning, and cost control;
- Ensuring a positive, professional work culture.
Requirements
What we expect from you:
- At least 5 years of experience in a leadership role within the hospitality industry and experience in managing and developing a team;
- Strong in ensuring guest experience, planning schedules, and efficiently organizing daily operations;
- Flexible availability, including weekends, and preferably living in the Amsterdam area;
- Financial insight to analyze results, control costs, and improve operational processes;
- Proactive, resilient to stress, and able to quickly solve problems in a busy work environment.
Salary
For this versatile role as a General Manager, they offer a salary of around €4500 gross per month, excluding travel expenses and holiday pay. In addition to the salary, there are very interesting secondary employment conditions that I would be happy to explain in a personal conversation.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.