General Manager – Fine Dining Restaurant (Entrepreneurial Leadership)

This is a role for a General Manager who thinks and acts like an owner. You combine entrepreneurial drive with strong financial knowledge to lead a high-volume restaurant with significant revenue and a large team.

In this role, your focus will be on revenue, costs, and profitability, carry P&L responsibility, and translate strategy into an efficient daily operation. With a keen eye on KPIs and processes, you adjust where necessary and seize commercial opportunities.

At the same time, you are a visible leader who engages the team, ensures quality, and provides a strong guest experience. You have the freedom to operate independently and make a real impact.

Ready to take responsibility and make a difference? Apply now.

As General Manager, you are the driving force behind the success of the location, responsible for both operational execution and the ultimate guest experience. You ensure that everything runs smoothly and that guests always have a top experience.

Your tasks: